New research suggests that childhood trauma may raise the risk of poor mental health later in life. This applies to physical health as well. This just makes suffering from childhood trauma worse than it already is.

Effects Of Childhood Trauma Are Felt For A Lifetime

Over 2,900 responses to the 2019 New Zealand Family Violence Survey were analyzed by researchers. They found that around 45% of participants did not experience any traumatic childhood event, but a majority experienced at least 1, and 1/3rd of them experienced more than 1.

There were 8 types of childhood adversity included in the study. This is emotional, physical or sexual abuse, substance abuse, divorce, growing up in a household where there was violence, mental illness or a household member in prison.

Poor mental health, among those who experienced 4 or more traumatic events during childhood, compared to those who had no trauma, was almost 3 times more prevalent.

If a person had been diagnosed with a long-term condition or had taken antidepressants recently, their mental health was considered poor. This also included taking sleeping pills.

An increased risk of poor mental health was associated with even just a single type of childhood adversity.

Higher odds of disability were linked to two or more such events, and chronic physical health problems were linked to four or more events.

Among people who experienced emotional or sexual abuse, lived in a household where there was substance abuse, or witnessed interpersonal violence, the risk of heart disease was higher.

According to researchers from the University of Auckland, among those who came from a household that had substance abuse, mental illness of divorce, the odds of asthma were higher.

Janet Fanslow, an associate professor at the University, said that a lifelong toll can be taken by toxic stressors in childhood on many aspects of people’s health.

She added that a huge burden is created on family, health services, and the economy by the ripple effect of this trauma.

It has been shown by previous research that neurological and hormonal development, cognitive, social, and emotional competencies, the likelihood of risky behavior like smoking and substance abuse, along with inflammation pathways can be affected by childhood trauma.

The findings were not fully explained by the socioeconomic facts, according to the authors.

They wrote that in their own right, policy and programs that address child poverty are important, but they will not fully mitigate the effects of childhood trauma.

They suggested that the findings should be able to provide impetus in order to establish prevention and intervention initiatives worldwide. They added that the consequences of childhood trauma will not be fully mitigated by strategies that address socioeconomic inequities, even though they are very much in need.

Children can function more effectively and clearly if they take a break every once in a while, and meditate.

These days, there are reportedly high-stress levels in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics, in order to help them take a break, encourages parents to teach their kids to meditate.

The greatest gifts you give to your children may be the simple act of teaching them how to stop, focus and just breathe.

A state of calm can be propagated by breathing techniques. The most well-known type is mindfulness meditation on the breath. This exercise involves sitting quietly, resting your eyes and paying attention to your breathing.

When your attention drifts away, without judgment, one must simply usher it back to where it belongs.

In order to benefit from this technique, years or practice are not required.

For most kids, sitting still for any length of time may be hard so yoga may be a good place to start.