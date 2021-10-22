America, at present, is striving to ward off another COVID 19 winter surge. Health officials are requesting everyone be eligible to receive their extra dose of vaccination. As per the data from CDC, more than 10.7 million people have received the booster dose. This includes 15% of those above 65 years of age.

Until now, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized only Pfizer booster shots for those who were fully vaccinated with its vaccines.

Elderly At High Risk Of Covid One By Seven Have Received The Vaccine

The recommended interval between the second and the extra dose is six months.

An advisory panel to the agency has recommended booster shots for certain high-risk groups of people among those who have received the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Today, FDA is preparing to authorize the mixing and matching of vaccine booster shots. This implies that you can receive a third dose of a vaccine even if it is different from the ones you previously received. Even then, health experts encourage more and more people to get vaccinated at the earliest available opportunity. That is the only way to put a stop to this pandemic.

Vaccines protect people. There is no doubt about it. But everyone should receive their shots to protect those at high risk around them.

Almost 57% of the eligible US population is fully vaccinated at present. The country also witnessed a weekly record in the daily average of new vaccination, more than 250,000.

The death of the former Secretary of State on Monday stresses the significance of everyone eligible to get the extra dose of the vaccine.

The 84-year-old Colin was suffering from multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that weakens the immune system. He also had Parkinson’s disease. He had full protection from the virus and was about to get the additional vaccine dose.

Breakthrough COVID 19 cases are rare. Till Oct. 12, more than 187000000 people are fully inoculated. 7,178 breakthrough infections were reported during that time. To be precise, only 0.004% died from breakthrough infections. Among them, 85% were above 65 years of age.

Following categories of people are eligible for a Pfizer vaccine booster shot after six months of receiving their second dose of the two-dose regimen:

Those above 65 years of age

People aged 18-65, who are prone to severe infections

People working in high-risk settings, aged 18-64

FDA’s vaccine advisory panel has recommended booster doses for the same groups of people, for those who had received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Thus those who received Moderna shots too will likely be eligible for the third dose. But the FDA has to authorize it first. And CDC’s Director has to sign off it.

As per reports, the US is about to authorize booster doses for those above 40, for those who had received either the Moderna or the Pfizer doses. The increasing hospitalizations among fully inoculated, among those below 60 is a cause of concern among health officials.

And when it comes to Johnson & Johnson vaccine, FDA has recommended a booster for the entire adult population. The suggested interval between the single dose and the additional dose is two months.

The Food and Drug Administration also plans to authorize the mixing and matching of booster shots. This will allow everyone to go for a different third dose from the two-shot they previously received. Numerous studies have shown that the type of vaccine received does not matter when it comes to booster shots. Mixing and matching of doses are also effective against the Delta variant of COVID 19.

Health officials, in the meantime, say that hospitalizations among children are not that common nowadays. And in an attempt to protect officers, cities are issuing vaccine mandates for their police forces.