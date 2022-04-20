Elle McBroom: Net Worth, Birthday, Age, School, Parents!!!

Elle McBroom, or rather well-known as Elle Lively McBroom, American-born little girl, belonging to amalgamated ethnicity. She is the daughter of basketball player Austin McBroom and fitness model-turned-‘Instagram’ star, Catherine Paiz. She has sustained to rule the internet with her charming cuteness and smile. She is an integral part of the Ace Family with 3 million social followers on Instagram.

The channel has videos of Elle growing up. Moreover, it also comprises blogs that have seized the hearts of many. Her overloaded cuteness has encouraged her family members to create her personal Instagram account. Though, an account of Elle McBroom is managed by her parents.

The family runs a famed YouTube channel The ACE Family, where they post numerous interesting videos of their life, some pranks, challenges, and a lot of cool stuff. Elle McBroom also has a renowned uncle Landon McBroom who is a basketball player and a social media star! As of mid-2021, the number of followers of her Instagram channel is close to 5 million individuals.

Age Of Elle McBroom

She was born on May 28, 2016, as of 2022, the age of McBroom is 5 years. Her birthday is on 28th May. Her birthplace is Woodland Hills, California, her nationality is American and her ethnicity is assorted with White, Hispanic, and Black.

Net Worth Of Elle McBroom

Elle McBroom has a predicted net worth of around $1 million and she has created that sum of money from her professional career. Her income is only from the YouTube channel, The ACE Family. Whereas, around $5 million is the combined net worth of her parents.

Elle McBroom was born with the name Elle Lively McBroom on 28th May 2016 in California. Her mother optimized the inspiration from a tv show to name her daughter. She instantaneously decided that she would name her “Elle”.

However, Elle McBroom’s father calls her the honorifics of a “princess”. Nonetheless, she also has a younger sister. Her mother broadcasted her second pregnancy in 2018. A vlog on their YouTube channel has presented how enthralled Elle was while getting the news.

Elle McBroom’s School

She is just 5 years and 10 months old with a Gemini horoscope. Nothing is updated from her parents about her schooling and it also seems that she has not joined any school yet. We can hope, she will join the school in the near years.

Parents Of Elle McBroom

Elle McBroom’s father is a professional basketball player Austin McBroom and her mother is a fitness model and YouTube star, Catherine Paiz. Her father and mother began dating a year before her birth in 2015.

Further, her father played alongside Jrue Holiday on their high school state championship team. Her father played guard for Saint Louis University men’s basketball team from 2011 to 2012. Whereas, Austin and Catherine were already famed in their respective fields, which added to the admiration of their channel. The channel’s fame soared when Austin posted a vlog announcing Catherine’s pregnancy. Soon, their channel was overloaded with wishes and congratulatory messages.