The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency utilization of Pfizer’s two-dose coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds on Monday, which could avert the country’s recovery from the pandemic.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement issued on Monday that this activity encourages the younger generation to be shielded from COVID-19 by bringing them closer to resuming normalcy and ending the pandemic.

Emergency Use Of Pfizer Vaccine For Children (12-15 years) – Approved By FDA

The FDA’s approval is not the last move in getting Pfizer’s vaccine to younger children. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will meet on Wednesday and is likely to support the vaccine’s use in children aged 12 to 15.

The country’s leading pediatrician’s association praised the FDA’s action. According to Dr. Lee Savio Beers, who is the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the vaccine is a positive indication that the younger generations will be able to continue experiencing all of the necessities that are vital for their health and growth.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for adolescents. According to statistics, more than 3.8 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Beers said. This statistic was collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Although the most serious illness has affected fewer children than adults, this is not a child-friendly disease. Thousands of infants have been sent to hospitals, and hundreds have died. They will soon have a very clean, highly efficient vaccine that will save so many lives. He urged parents to consult with their pediatricians about getting the vaccine for their children as soon as they are ready for it.

This approval also eliminates a barrier to school reopening by reducing the risk of transmission. Dr. Kristin Oliver, a pediatrician, and vaccination specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, NYC, told The NY Times that this is wonderful news. All seems to have been waiting a long time for this age group of children to be protected.

The emergency authorization is based on the findings of a clinical trial affecting over 2,000 patients aged 12 to 15 who were given either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo shot three weeks apart. There were 18 reports of symptomatic coronavirus infection in the placebo population and none in the vaccinated community, according to the findings.

Side effects from vaccination are similar to those seen in study participants aged 16 to 25. According to the New York Times, fevers were marginally more frequent among inoculated 12- to 15-year-olds; about 20% of them had fevers, compared to 17% of the older age group.

Ty Dropic, 14, who took part in the experiment, encouraged other kids of his age to get vaccinated so they could help build up universal immunity and defend themselves. He had no side effects, but he believed he had the placebo. If that is the case, he expects to get vaccinated as soon as possible, according to the Times.

He understands that it can be frightening, but it’s not as horrible as it is, he told the Times. If anyone does contact COVID, it would be much worse than being stuck with a needle for two seconds.

His three siblings, aged eight, ten, and sixteen, are all participating in vaccine trials appropriate for their ages. Their mum, Dr. Amanda Dropic who is a pediatrician in northern Kentucky, told the Times that most parents she sees are willing to get their children vaccinated so that they can return to normal life.

She said that the anxiety and depression in children, as well as the social delays, have been enormous.

Nonetheless, the program to immunize younger children could face the same hesitancy issues that have hindered adult immunization efforts. According to a new survey, only 29% of parents indicated they would get their children vaccinated straight away, while 32% said they would wait to see if the vaccine worked. The majority of the other parents said they would either not have their children vaccinated or would only have them vaccinated if their schools required it.