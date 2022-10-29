“Entering Twitter HQ – Let That Sink In!”: Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk posted a video on Twitter this Wednesday with the caption, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”. He was seen carrying a sink and walking into the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. This post comes ahead of a Friday deadline for Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

The Delaware court ruled for a Friday deadline as Musk had tried to back out of the deal earlier in July. He has accused Twitter of breaching their agreement on the spambot crackdown. This led Twitter to file a case in the Delaware Court of Chancery and as part of the deadline, Musk was seen strolling into Twitter headquarters possibly for the final talks regarding the Twitter buyout.

Musk Strolls Into Twitter HQ In San Fransisco With A Kitchen Sink

According to The Washington Post, Musk was planning to cut almost three-quarters of the Twitter workforce once he acquired Twitter. Twitter commented that the video of Musk was authentic but did not share any further information on the post.

Towards the beginning of this year, Musk had been vocal about his concerns with Twitter as a social platform and he felt that the company wasn’t adhering to the principle of the importance of free speech in a functioning democracy. Also, Musk made claims that if he acquired Twitter then he would bring in reforms like making the Algorithm code of promoting or demoting a tweet open source so that anyone from the public can access them. Musk believes this would cut down a lot of “behind-the-scenes manipulation”.

But the critics of Musk are very suspicious of his behavior as he was never keen on the issue of freedom of speech or the government’s breach of privacy. They were apprehensive about the sudden concern of Elon Musk on the issue of moderation on Twitter. Also, an article published in Wired.com observes that the issue of biases cannot be solved by just making an algorithm public.

It requires a far more sophisticated and detailed approach as the factors of these biases are changing very quickly. David Krager, a professor and computer scientist at MIT says that algorithms aren’t important in this age of machine learning but data is. What matters is not the algorithm but the people who tweet.

More From Powdersville Post:

🔵The Reaction Of Nick Cannon To Elon Musk Welcoming Twins Secretly

🔵Elon Musk Recently Had Twins With A Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis

The article also goes on to state that it is an act in the right direction as this move will put pressure on several other social media platforms to share their own code and how they operate.

Banks like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America had agreed and signed contracts to back the buyout by loaning $12.5 billion to Musk. But the recent developments in the economic scenario of the United States have made the deal less attractive for the banks. Musk himself wasn’t very keen on the figures that had been quoted as he felt the money spent on buying Twitter was more than its actual value.

Musk also had the support of other investors like Middle Eastern Royalty and tech world friends like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

This would make it a comparatively easier proposition for Musk as it wouldn’t be too heavy on him to manage the funds of $44 billion by himself and also investors themselves would get considerable shares in Twitter which would be going Private after the acquisition.

Elon Musk’s lead lawyer, Alex Spiro was not available for any comment on the post or the issue of buying Twitter.

Musk changed his Twitter profile by referring to himself as “Chief Twit” and also changed his location to “Twitter headquarters”. Elon Musk’s wealth mostly comes from his company Tesla which manufactures electric cars and he has sold around $15 billion worth of his shares since April.