Episode 43, Threat of The Black Warriors! Of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releasing Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is based on a manga episode of the Dragon Ball media series, which is similar to the Dragon Ball GT. It was created by Toei Animation and the franchise founder is Akira Toriyama. It was aired online for the first time on July 1, 2018.

A Japanese original animation series are known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes which helps as an advertising anime for the video and card game series. Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes feature many possible situations and imaginable consequences within the franchise.

In the first season, episodes 1-20 are known as the Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission. And in the second season, episodes 21 to 40 are known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission.

The third season starts with 41 episodes known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission.

Toei Animation has finally published the most-awaited episode of SDBH after the most extended wait. The previous episode ultimately revealed recent matches’ outcomes. Both Gokus ended up winning their games versus their particular opponents.

However, all of the competitors who had lost their matches were disqualified—the infuriated Xeno Trunks, who was now prepared to fight the Black Warriors. And this same plot will be continued in Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 43.

The threat of the Black Warriors is hanging over the Saiyans once more. The release date of episode 43 is yet to be announced by the production house of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

The release is usually confirmed a few days before the launch. As a result, the episode will be released in April. We are able to inform this when information becomes available.

Only seven minutes remained in the 42nd episode of SDBH for the match to complete. In episode 42 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, there are only seven minutes left for the match to get completed. Gokus had overcome their challenges and were now shaping off against each other.

Yamcha had already acquired the Time Fairies at this point, allowing him to win the match. And the other competitors are not capable of advancing to the following round. Suddenly, a ring of fighters dressed in dark cloaks encircled the stadium.

The more prominent man in the cloak obliterated all of the players not returning from existence—the infuriated Xeno Trunks, who considered attacking the leader. The shrouded people look uncannily familiar to Goku and Piccolo.

The struggle was over after the arrival of Aios. Aios mentioned herself as the “Selector of Space-Time” Just before the end of the episode.

The title of the 43rd episode is “Warriors in Black Pose a Threat “.

And this episode will be all about how Xeno trunks choose to confront thenlack cloak warriors. Since Goku and Piccolo realized the black warriors were familiar, Aios was the former Supreme Kai of Time. Generally, they revealed the title of the next episode at the end of the current episode.

In Super Dragon Ball, Heroes will be exploring Episode 43. The secret of the black-cloaked warriors.

If Goku’s theory is correct, these fighters must be the ones who failed to qualify in the previous match. In addition, they will analyze the battle with Trunks in the following episode.