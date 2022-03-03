We have already seen tons of COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, headache, sore throat, body ache, loss of taste, difficulty in breathing, and a lot more! Well, today you will find out one more new symptom of this virus. Recently, researchers have found out that Erectile Dysfunction can be caused due to COVID-19.

Erectile Dysfunction Can Be Caused Due to Covid-19!

US researchers conducted a study on rhesus macaques and found out that SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, can directly infect the tissue within the male genital tract. The study demonstrated that the virus can infect the prostate, penis, testicles, and surrounding blood vessels in three male rhesus macaques.

Although this study has not been peer-reviewed for publication yet and has only been posted on the pre-site named bioRxiv.Researchers examined the three monkeys with whole-body scans. These body scans have been specifically designed to detect sites of infection.

Although the researchers don’t know if the monkeys had symptoms corresponding to the viral infection of the male genital tract such as low sperm counts, pain or sexual dysfunction, or low testosterone levels.

The technology used to identify the sites of COVID-19 infection in living animals is called positron emission tomography. Using this technology researchers can repeatedly do sequential scanning of an animal. This will help them to track how the virus works its way through the body and how it is cleared.

The COVID-19 infection can cause endothelial dysfunction which can further develop erectile dysfunction this is not the first time a virus has taken a toll on fertility. In the past viruses like Mumps, Ebola and Zika have affected the sexual ability of men.

The team from Northwestern University summarizes the study in this way: Symptoms like erectile dysfunction reported by some Covid patients may be caused directly by the virus and not by other COVID-19 symptoms like inflammation or fever.

Thomas Hope, Professor of cell and developmental biology at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, said that they were surprised to find out the SARS-CoV-2 effects on the male genital tract.

Dr. Hope’s next plan is to find out if testicles are a reservoir for the coronavirus. Then he will determine whether the female reproductive system is also infected by the virus. All this information will help scientists develop a treatment that will reduce the impact of this virus on fertility. The scans can also be used to detect the location of the virus in patients and provide treatments tailored to their needs.

Last year, researchers from the University of Miami demonstrated that COVID-19 can infect the penis tissue of men long after recovering from the infection which can further lead to erectile dysfunction. Apart from this various studies have proved that about 10 to 20 percent of men (infected with coronavirus) have shown the symptoms linked to male genital tract dysfunction.

Further, men who have been infected with the virus are three to six times more likely to develop erectile dysfunction doctors have urged men to immediately take vaccination and take a health checkup if they notice reduced sexual power.

After this pandemic even if a small number of men are affected by this complication, millions of men will suffer from impaired sexual and reproductive health. This is because viruses have affected so many people around the globe.

Scientists are continuously working to find more information on how this virus impacts fertility. The stress and anxiety that COVID-19 has caused among numerous people can also cause erectile dysfunction.

To reduce the effects of erectile dysfunction it is recommended to do yoga. At the same time exercise regularly to increase your testosterone levels. Maintain a healthy diet and have an optimistic approach in life.