How Common Is Erectile Dysfunction In 40 Year Old Men? 

ED or Erectile Dysfunction is one of the main sexual health problems that affect men as they age. It is the inability to develop and maintain an erection for satisfactory sexual intercourse or sexual activity.

According to the Massachusetts Male Aging study, ED affects around 40% of men at the age of 40 and 70% at the age of 70. About 30 million men in the United States are affected by ED (Current Opinion in Nephrology and Hypertension, 2012) and globally it is expected to increase to 322 million by 2025 (International Journal of Impotence Research, 2000).

Erectile Dysfunction: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments!

The causes of ED can range from a wide variety of conditions which can be both physical and psychological. The most common of them are age, cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, smoking, inactive lifestyle, depression, stress, diabetes, hormonal imbalances, obesity, etc. Most of the time, a combination of reasons can lead to ED rather than a single issue.

ED can even be caused by the use of certain prescription drugs. Erectile Dysfunction can affect the confidence of a person as sexual performance is often co-related with confidence and masculinity. This condition can lead to complex psychological issues for middle-aged men who tend to associate ED as a sign of being undesired, unattractive, and not worthy.

According to a 2004 study conducted by the Current Medical Research and Opinion among 8 countries, the US had the highest percentage (22%) of self-reported ED cases whereas Spain stands at the lowest (10%). Erectile Dysfunction can lead to performance anxiety, lack of self-esteem and confidence, troubled relationships, etc if left unaddressed and untreated.

To explain in basic terms, during a normal erection, nerves release certain chemicals that increase the blood flow into the penis. The blood flows into two spongy muscle tissue chambers inside the penis. The pressure caused by the blood inside the chambers leads to an erection. This process gets inhibited in a person with ED as the muscular tissues are not able to trap the blood inside for the desired time.

It is observed that men above the age of 40 experience decreased sexual desire than younger men in their 20s and early 30s. This lack of sexual desire further increases as age progresses and can lead to issues like ED. A general decline in overall health seems to be the main precursor of ED for men above 40. Also, most men above the age of 40 go through a phase of mid-life crisis which can also affect them physically and mentally. A general lack of confidence, stressful work conditions, familial obligations, and a strained relationship with partners can also contribute to this phase thus creating a vortex of stress-related psychosomatic events like ED.

A 2013 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine points out that ED has become a more prevalent issue among young men than previously thought. An inactive lifestyle, weight gain, metabolic disorders, and stress are some of the major pointers that lead to ED at such a young age. Sometimes, lifestyle changes can solve or reduce the frequency of the erectile dysfunction issue like leading a proactive lifestyle that includes physical workouts and mental well-being.

Keeping unwanted stress at bay and maintaining a healthy channel of communication with your sexual partner etc. This can benefit all men irrespective of their age. However, as age progresses men are bound to face sex-related problems which have to be treated through methods like psychological counseling and medical interventions whenever necessary. Other than these approaches, one of the natural treatments available in the market is male enhancement supplements. As of now, one of the most effective supplements available is Red Boost.

The Bottom Line

Sexual issues in men should not be treated as a social taboo and it is not a matter of shame to discuss and find solutions like talking to a mental health professional, or healthcare professional or even having an open conversation with your partner, etc. There are different treatment methods starting from oral medications like Viagra tablets, Hormone replacement therapy, Penile Implants, etc. These treatment methods are recommended according to the severity and the nature of the ED as Erectile dysfunction is a broader term that encompasses conditions like Organic Erectile Dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, etc.

ED should not be seen as something that would negatively impact your life, rather consider it as an opportunity to better your lifestyle and overall health by making positive changes.