Breville Barista Express Espresso machine is a comparatively affordable machine and now the company has offers 16% discount offer too. Now the product is available on Amazon at a rate of $699.95.

This machine brews better espresso than any other top branded and expensive machines. It is comparatively easy to use and it has an attractive stainless-steel design. But some users have also reported that it requires some effort to operate the Breville Barista Express machine.

Other designs and features of the machine are:

♻️ Size of a standard drip coffee maker

♻️ Physically more robust

♻️ Large bean hopper

♻️ Adjusts water temperature automatically