Eta Getting Stronger Day By Day And Headed For The South Coast

On Sunday night, the tropical storm Eta made landfall with an expected wind speed of 65 mph in the Lower Matecumbe Key’s Florida Key. The storm landed just days after hurricane 4 hit Nicaragua in Florida, leaving many people in Mexico and Central America dead and hundreds missing. Much South Florida over the weekend flooded with rain from the storm. More history arrived late Monday, with a record of a 29th this season, named the National Hurricane Centre.

In the open north-east Atlantic Ocean, Subtropical Storm Theta has formed and poses no imminent danger to shore, according to predicters. At the Theta movement east at 15 mph, winds of up to 50 mph were maintained at 10 p.m. IS. Theta has surpassed a previous record of 28 storms in 2005, named after Theta. While the core of Eta was offshore, the weather channel is starting to feed bands of strong and irrigation winds into the Florida Clubs and Florida peninsula.

But the Hurricane Center said that it may still be a threat after the storm that spent several days in the Gulf this week. “Eta would arrive later this week as a tropical storm to the Florida Gulf Coast and probably have rain, wind, and hurricane impacts. The Eta was located some 90 miles north-northwest of Cuba’s westerly tip, said the Hurricane Center, with maximum winds of 50 mph on Monday night. At nine mi / h, it pushed southwest.

Florida authorities had shut down public transit, reopened beaches and docks, and testers of COVID-19, and advised people to keep out of the path as the storm approached. In Miami and the Florida Keys, numerous shelters have since been opened to people in low-lying and mobile homes. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed an emergency on Saturday for eight counties as Eta approached and encouraged people to store stocks at the state’s end.

The hurricane swelled on Sunday, flooding rivers and coastal areas in Cuba, which evacuated 25,000 residents. But no death records have been released. Central American officials started to examine the damage following torrential precipitation days on Monday. At least 68 people were reportedly killed, but hundreds were missing. Searching for citizens thought to be reached by a major landslide fueled by rain was already being dug in Guatemala. The authorities in Guatemala increased the confirmed death toll on Sunday to 27 out of 15 and said that more than 100 people had been missing, many of them in the San Cristóbal Verapaz landslide.

The town’s public works operation “at or near the peak,” according to Public Informations Officer David Rafter, Oakland Park, has already seen heavy rain and floods in Oakland Park, Florida. “With the flooding needs to the best of our capacity, Oakland Park public works and parks workers work during the day and night,” said Rafter in an update to Tropical Storm Eta. Eta’s future effect on social media will result in at least five school districts in south Florida and Miami-Dade closing on Monday.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that in Miami-Dade, both bridges were closed. He said that from Sunday at 4 p.m., he will have 40 to 60 mph winds. Tornado chances through Monday at 2:00 p.m. Instead, he was in Tabasco on Saturdays because of rains and meteorological problems related to Eta; Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador postponed his original trips Nayarit and Sinaloa. Lopez Obrador admonished that Tabasco may have “a condition of emergency” since a major flood is predicted from Eta, and he called the defense cabinet’s emergency meetings. López Obrador said in a video message on his official Twitter account, “We speak of the precipitation never before seen before.”

Mayor Gimenez said Friday, as Miami-Dade watches the hurricane, the state of emergency. Gimenez said the soil is still flooded with rainy days, so “the flood is a big problem.” In addition to heavy storms, Eta will cause a hazard to Florida’s shoreline. The North Miami Beach to Marco Island, like Biscayne Bay and the Keys, is expected to wave a 2-3 foot wave. For parts of Florida’s east coast from the Flagler County Line to North Miami Beach, a storm surge of 1 to 2 feet is expected.