The European Union had a sluggish start in its vaccination drive. It was the fastest and widely praised one at that time in the US. As per reports, the EU is now catching up with America.

In European Union, the vaccination drive had a sluggish start. Experts are now blaming the slow start for the current surge of infections. In February, the European Union, an organization of 27 nations, could give the first dose of the vaccination only to 4% of its population. Today, the EU has surpassed the US in the matter. The EU has given at least the first dose to 68% of its population. The same is less than 58% in the US. The percentage of the fully protected population in Italy is almost 63%. The country is far ahead of the countries like France and Germany in this regard. Its vaccine verification program is in effect from Friday. People now have to submit proof of at least one dose of the vaccination. If not vaccinated, they have to show a negative COVID 19 test result to visit gyms, attend musical concerts and use all other public spaces for entertainment.

European Union Catches Up With The US In Vaccination

According to the authority, the nationalization of the healthcare industry and the public confidence in immunization strategies led to this victory. The slow process of authorizing vaccines may have set the clock back. But it is now compensating for it. Evidence shows the result. Its current success is boosting confidence in Coronavirus vaccines.

Countries like Britten and the US gave emergency use authorization for vaccines at the earliest. They wanted to inoculate as many people as possible in the shortest time they can afford. EU, in the meantime, opted for the lengthy process of providing full authorization. This set the organization weeks behind its counterparts in the field. But, experts say that the organization can say one thing for sure; every vaccine has been tested in our member States.

Spain showed the most remarkable improvement. In Mid-April, the country could fully vaccinate only 7% of its citizens. The percentage was more than 25% in the US at the time. At present, more than 60% of Spaniards are fully protected. It is now 50% in the US. Spain has a population of almost 47000000. Portugal, in the meantime, could fully vaccinate one-third of its population towards the end of June. Today, authorities say that the nation is poised to fully protect 70% of its population by summer.

The vaccination drive began there almost at the same time as in the US, during the Christmas season. But the slow pace proved to be a great political failure for the organization. The US and Britten went far ahead.

The thing that slowed down the union was its decision to buy vaccines as a block, not for its countries individually. The move ensured that not even a single country is left alone. But it caused unwanted delays in long negotiations with pharmaceutical firms.

The distribution of vaccines too was more effective in the US. The country opened large sites and supplied vaccine doses to pharmacies.

EU, in the meantime, gave priority to medical facilities like hospitals. The union was also overly optimistic about its vaccine manufacturers. Astra-Zeneca could not rise up to the occasion. It failed to deliver the expected number of shots. Scandals about the safety of vaccines too created vaccine-hesitancy among the general public. The huge rollout of the Pfizer vaccine turned things around.

In the US, the initiative was the fastest in its initial phase. But it lost momentum mid-way. Misinformation, hostile attitude of certain sections of the people, and politics hampered its progress. The country went from a peak of almost 3000000 vaccine doses a day to just below 600000 in recent weeks. Officials, however, see a ray of hope with the Delta variant. People are come in large numbers to receive their shots against the Coronavirus.

