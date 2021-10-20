Even though COVID 19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are declining, which is a positive sign as far as the pandemic is concerned, with many Americans yet to be vaccinated, there is still a risk of these numbers rising, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told Chris Wallace of Fox News on Sunday.

Explaining further, he said that until we don’t work towards vaccinating as many people as possible, there will always be a danger of circulating virus causing a resurgence in the numbers again, as we have seen in the past with multiple waves.

Even Though Covid 19 Numbers Are Getting Better

According to Johns Hopkins University data, although the numbers are still high with more than 85,000 cases per day, they have come down by over 8000 from previous weeks. There has been a reduction in death rates as well with an average of 200 per day.

However, low vaccination rates continue to remain a threat. As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data, as of Sunday, 57% of the country’s total population had been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Fauci, however, is optimistic that it will be within their capacity to prevent another spike in cases.

Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins said that since the J&J vaccine has not proved to be as effective as Moderna and Pfizer, those who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be better protected after getting the booster dose.

Dr. Colliin’s comments came after the FDA’s advisory committee advised all the adult recipients of the J&J vaccine to get their second shot after at least two months of the first shot.

Although Johnson & Johnson has acknowledged that immunity from their vaccine seems to have slightly waned as researchers concluded that the protection rate of the J&J vaccine against COVID 19 infection fell from 88% in March to just 3% in August, the company’s trials have proved that the booster dose improves protection equal to the 94% efficiency rates of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.

Professor of the Division of Infectious Diseases in Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Dr. William Schaffne said that the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against severe ailments, thus keeping people out of the hospital, was much better and that’s what they are aiming at.

The Food and Drug Administration has also approved emergency administration of booster dose for Moderna vaccine recipients after six months only for seniors above 65 years, adults with pre-existing medical conditions, or those who live or work in places that put them at a higher risk of severe ailments.

Meanwhile, health officials are still working on the booster dose’s availability for everyone who has been fully vaccinated. On this, Dr. Schaffne said that as more data comes in and is thoroughly evaluated and scrutinized, the recommendation base will get wider, but there is still some time before that happens.

While almost 57% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, 66 million eligible Americans are yet to receive their first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country’s black and brown communities seem to have been hit hard by the pandemic for multiple reasons like inequities in health care.

However, the good news is that black people, who comprise 12.4% of the nation’s total population, have a reasonably good vaccination ratio, according to the CDC.

Since the start of the vaccination drive, black people in the country have approximated for 10.6% of the population with at least one dose.