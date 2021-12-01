No Exemption For Vaccine Mandate In Defense Sector

There have been many voices raised for the vaccine mandate which was announced by President Joe Biden in September. Many people in the defense sector too raised objections for the same and requested exemption based on religious and medical grounds.

Similar was the case when Kevin Stitt the Governor of Oklahoma requested Pentagon that the National Guard be exempted from the vaccine mandate rule.

This was strictly declined by Lloyd Austin who is the Defense Secretary at Pentagon. However, the office of the Governor stated that they won’t be going ahead with the vaccine mandate for his state guard.

This is one of the first disputes between the defense personals wherein a direct order was not followed by the troops.

A similar issue was observed in the Marines wherein as many as 10,000 marines requested exemption based on religious and medical grounds. However, no conclusions have yet been given by them on these exemptions.

Austin stated that if the guards do not get their vaccine on time strict disciplinary action would be taken against them which could also result in their termination and pay cuts as well.

John Kirby the Pentagon Press Secretary stated that the guards could choose not to take the vaccine however, they will be putting their career on the line by doing so and lose any financial aid that the federal government gives to them.

Stitt replied to the message posted by Kirby states that the Pentagon is forcing the hands of the guards by taking their freedom to choose as well as their financial dependence as well.

He also mentioned that the national guards are needed in all kinds of natural disasters and also for maintaining the peace within the state. Stitt also stated that the federal government is misusing its powers over the state and its people.

However, Austin pressed stating that no military personal is above the country and this is an important requirement for the military personals as they have to be ready for all types of dangers.

Stitt still being adamant informed Gen Thomas Mancino to put out an order stating that if the guards do not take the vaccine no action would be taken against them and that the state of Oklahoma is there to support them.

The deadline given by the Pentagon for all national Guards and other military personals is 2nd Dec. No comment has been made as to what would be the consequence of not getting vaccinated by the deadline.

Carly Atchison who is the spokeswoman from Stitt`s office stated that 89% of the national guards have taken the vaccination and the numbers are expected to reach up to 95% by the December deadline which was given by Pentagon.

Many of the leaders stated that Austin does have the authority to set medical requirements over the defense sectors which includes national guards a well.

Many of the state leaders and governors stated that the vaccine is a requirement as it protects the defense personals against various diseases and helps them in executing their tasks much better.

Austin also stated that national guards do come under the order of the Governor, however, if required they can be stated in overseas missions as well and during such times the vaccination is quite important.

Stitt stated that if the guards want to take the vaccine by themselves no one will stop them, however, the state won’t force any of the guards by threatening their livelihood for vaccine requirement.

This issue has caused quite a stir between the defense sectors and final judgment on 2nd December is awaited.