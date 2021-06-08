According to the World Sleep Society, a non-profit organization of sleep specialists devoted to enhancing sleep health globally, sleep difficulties are a global pandemic that affects the health and quality of life of up to 45 percent of the world’s population.

Exercising Can Help In Having A Good Sleep

Add to that the pandemic’s various stresses, including disease and loss of life, job loss, social isolation, and mental health difficulties, and it’s a wonder we get no sleep at all.

Exercising is one technique to attempt to achieve better sleep; strenuous exercisers questioned by the National Sleep Foundation were nearly twice as likely as non-exercisers to report high-quality, regular sleep.

CNN Wellness sought the counsel of CNN fitness contributor Dana Santas, a qualified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports.

Professional athletes rely on their bodies and brains to perform at their best when competing in their sports. One of the essential aspects influencing performance is sleep quality.

Sleep plays a role in all of these areas, thus it must be addressed whether she is brought into a team to focus on improving breathing, mobility, or mentality. Most athletes realize the critical role that sleep plays in their overall health and performance. While they don’t bring it up, she constantly asks about how they’re sleeping when she’s evaluating their general function.

When an athlete struggles to get enough rest, it is impossible not to notice the difference in everything they perform. Finally, they are concerned about how it may affect their careers. Without proper sleep, the bodies are unable to recuperate, resulting in not only performance deficiencies such as slower response times and diminished endurance but also an increased risk of injury owing to factors such as muscular tiredness and cognitive fog. These are serious issues that might jeopardize your job.

There is a good relationship between exercise and sleep, which is one advantage that athletes have since they exercise regularly. It’s not simply in the weight room, during practice, or during a game. Because their bodies want recuperation, it’s mostly a matter of ensuring that they have ideal settings to allow themselves to receive the sleep that they require.

Because athletes are always exercising, it might work against them if they do not get enough sleep. Overtraining syndrome can occur when there is insufficient sleep to recuperate from exercise, resulting in muscle breakdown owing to decreased testosterone, higher cortisol levels, and enhanced inflammatory response. This is why she emphasized injuries as major risks as a result of poor sleep quality.

When a person begins to include exercise into their routine, they will discover that sleeping becomes easier. The body seeks what it needs, and as long as individuals give the necessary environment, such as a dark, cold room and a comfortable bed,

they should be able to receive decent slumber without much effort. However, much as the athletes’ sleep was interrupted by changes in their sleep habits, it’s crucial to attempt to go to bed at the same time every night if at all possible, to keep the internal clocks in control.

She understands how to use breathing and movement to activate the body’s parasympathetic rest and recovery mechanism as a breathing and mobility coach. Because it is science but not rocket science, everybody can and should do what she does. She utilizes the same simple, yoga-based stretches mixed with deep breathing that she teaches her athlete clients, only a few motions to release muscle tension that can contribute to pains and cramps that wake them up.

Everyone is aware that 90 seconds of deep breathing may produce a relaxation response. One of the simplest methods to assist her to fall asleep quickly is to ensure she takes at least a couple of minutes of long, deep, concentrated breaths. That’s why she often said not to count sheep, but to count breaths.

If they’ve tried exercising and creating a good sleep pattern but still can’t get a good night’s sleep, they should consult a doctor since there might be another health concern at work that they don’t want to overlook.