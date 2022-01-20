In many Exipure reviews, you must have seen that the supplements help in increasing brown adipose tissue levels in your body. But there still hangs the question, what is brown adipose tissue and what role does it play in weight gain. So to answer this question, brown adipose tissue is a special fat that is present in your body that supports the process of thermogenesis in your body.

Thermogenesis is the process by which your body burns calories to produce heat. So brown adipose tissue or brown fat is the main factor that generates thermogenesis in your body. This is why BAT is very unique and a decrease in BAT levels will affect the process of thermogenesis. So what Exipure does is that all ingredients of the supplement come together and act on increasing brown adipose tissue levels in your body. Increased brown adipose tissue levels will generate thermogenesis in your body, hence resulting in healthy weight loss.

The ingredients of the supplement also increase the metabolism levels and support the immune system of your body. Even though the core use of the supplement is for weight loss, Exipure is good for overall health. Because most of the ingredients of the supplement have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and also support your brain and mental health.