Our children are becoming ill as a result of the coronavirus. As per the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of Covid-19 infections has risen dramatically in recent weeks, with over 500,000 new cases reported in the last two weeks. Since the beginning of July, this is a 240 percent increase.

Children now account for 29 percent of new cases in the United States. The majority of the new infections are occurring in children under the age of 12, who are too young to be vaccinated at around this time.

Experts Provides Explanation On Taking Kids Out Of school Due To Covid

All of this happens at a time when schools throughout the nation are resuming regular in-person teaching. Many parents are concerned about the safety of their children at school. The consequences of not following the public health measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention in the United States are unknown.

Should parents who have the ability to do so take their children out of school, but are there alternative options to assist minimize risk? Dr. Leana Wen, a Medical Analyst, was contacted to assist us in answering these concerns.

Wen is an emergency physician who also serves as a guest lecturer of health policy and administration at the Milken Institute School at George Washington University (GWU). Besides that, she is the author of a new book titled “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Mission in the Battle for Public Health,” as well as the mother of two small children.

Multiple studies have demonstrated that schools may have a reduced risk of coronavirus spreading than the surrounding population if they adhere to public health guidelines and use a “layered mitigation approach,” as the World Health Organization recommended.

Consider this technique of layered protection to be analogous to layering clothing in the cold. When it’s chilly outdoors, we need to dress in many layers in order to stay warm. If we remove one layer, we’ll have to add more layers to compensate.

When it’s very cold, we need to put on even more layers of clothing. They all work hard to maintain you warm, and the more layers you wear, the warmer you get.

Take a look at the many layers that may be used to make schools secure. The first is whether or not everyone who is eligible to also be vaccinated is immunized. This includes parents, teachers, and staff, as well as any adolescents aged 12 and above.

Children’s infection rates are lower in areas of the country where vaccination rates are greater than the national average. Testing is another more layer. In regions with significant or high transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises at least a weekly basis testing in unvaccinated children.

However, although testing can not prevent an infection from developing, it does identify illnesses, and if done on a regular basis, it may prevent an infected person from entering public places where they might spread the virus.

The Los Angeles Unified School System ranked as the second school district by enrollment administers weekly testing to all students and instructors.