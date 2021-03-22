A new variant potentially more deadly is spreading across the US contributing to the rising numbers once again. The vaccination drive across the country is also underway, with health and federal officials in a race against Coronavirus.

Health Experts In A Race Against The B.1.1.7 In US

Health officials have claimed that the end of the virus is in sight but they believe it is a ‘neck-to-neck’ competition.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School for Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine told CNN that at present, it is a tough time for the country as of present.

Less than a quarter of all Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid-19, with about 13% of the population fully vaccinated. It is now that doubling down of efforts to curb the virus can bear fruits.

Hotez added that if Americans maintained social distancing norms for about 6 months, there could be an end to the virus and threat from the variants.

However, the TSA screened more than 1.4 million people at the airports nationwide on Friday- a pre-pandemic trend and the biggest traffic for air travel in more than a year.

Spring crowds in places like Miami have been too much to handle, as officials declaring a state of emergency Saturday in response to the overwhelming crowd.

At least a dozen states have eased restrictions this month, with several of them having done away with mask mandates completely.

In Michigan, Coronavirus cases are on the rise as the Governor, Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state could potentially be in the middle of another virus surge.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive believes that the progress of the state against Covid-19 is ‘fragile’. He also added that he is receiving ‘concerning data’ with many people doing away with masks and gathering in public spaces. He believes that the country is doing well with the vaccination drives, but people need to abide by the norms and mandates in order to defeat the virus.

Khaldoun said that after a period of decreasing cases, the Coronavirus case rates have increased by 77% since mid-February, along with a 177% increase in Covid-19 positive cases. Hospitalization rates are also on the increase since the past 2 weeks, the executive said.

Michigan is also the state to have announced the second highest number of cases of the deadly variant B.1.1.7, as per Center for Drug Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

In the last one year of the global pandemic, whenever cases have risen, hospitalizations and spike in deaths have followed, said Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency room physician.

He also added his concerns about the circulation of the newer variants of the virus. He said that the state needs to reinforce the mask mandates and social distancing norms in order to protect its residents.

Of all the variants, B.1.1.7 is the most deadliest variant, which was first found in the UK. CDC predicted that this variant could become the most prominent one by the end of this month or early in April.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, US’s top infectious diseases’ expert said that the variant exposes a greater risk of death for people. However, he added, the vaccines appear to protect against the B.1.1.7.

Fauci also affirmed that the vaccination efforts and public safety measures need to go hand-in-hand if the country is to defeat the newer variants spreading. He also asked Americans to refrain from conglomerate settings, particularly indoors in the next few weeks.

So far, 79 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccines, while 43 million people have been fully vaccinated in the country.