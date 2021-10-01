United States Customs as well as Border Protection agents in Memphis, Tennessee, actually made an unusual but increasingly frequent seizure: a box containing counterfeit COVID-19 immunization cards that had been smuggled from China, according to the Attorneys General.

Fake Covid-19 Vaccination Cards Are Not Only Hazardous, But They Are Also Against The Law

More than 120 identical shipments containing thousands of counterfeit playing cards, many of which included errors and misspelled phrases, have been discovered in Memphis alone this year.

In response to increasing vaccination mandates being implemented by municipalities, music venues, colleges, and businesses, many unvaccinated individuals are rethinking their choice and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

A small number of people, on either hand, have decided to break the law by producing fictitious vaccination cards. Because we are the main legal officials for our respective states, we want all of our people to be aware that selling or using false vaccination cards is against the law and may result in penalties or imprisonment.

Attorney generals are in charge of implementing consumer protection laws throughout the nation, including in Alaska. Recently, we were joined by almost all of our colleagues’ attorneys general in a bipartisan coalition to urge major e-commerce as well as social media firms, including Twitter as well as eBay, to prohibit the sale of blank COVID-19 vaccination cards or cards that have been illegally filled on their platforms.

False and misleading marketing and sales of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards are likely in violation of legal provisions in many states. Still, they also pose a serious threat to the health of our residents. False as well as deceptive sales and marketing of fake COVID-19 immunization cards pose a serious threat to the health of our residents.

CDC COVID-19 immunization card, with two lines just at the bottom that may be used to record booster doses if and when they become available, as seen in this close-up. We are now seeing a national COVID-19 outbreak caused by delta variant, which is mostly impacting individuals who have not been vaccinated.

According to the CDC, people who enter companies, workplaces, schools, and other areas of society under the pretense of being vaccinated are placing themselves or others at risk of acquiring a fatal illness. Attorneys general, as well as other law enforcement agencies throughout the country, have been compelled to react as the epidemic progresses and forged vaccination cards become more prevalent.

At least two tourists were detained in Hawaii by the state’s attorney general’s office when they arrived with allegedly forged vaccination cards, a felony punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine under the state’s COVID-19 regulations. California’s Department for Alcoholic Beverage Control has charged a bar owner in San Joaquin County with three felonies after allegedly selling phony vaccination certificates to undercover officers from the state’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Individuals who forge or use false vaccination cards are in breach of federal law in addition to whatever state laws they may be in violation of. The FBI released a public service announcement in March to remind the general public that, in addition to putting the cardholder or others at risk of contracting COVID-19, using fake vaccine cards violates federal law prohibiting the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, specifically the United States Department of Health as well as Human Services seal and the Centers for the Disease Prevention and Control seal, which are both found on every legitimate vaccine card.