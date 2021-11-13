Families Of Victims Of Covid Assert That Deaths May Have Been Prevented

It is around midday when Nancy Chen feels most lonely without her father when he is not present. Since she was a child, she had dined with her parents every day at the same apartment.

Families Of Taiwanese Victims Of Covid Assert That Deaths May Have Been Prevented

His stroke left him mostly paralyzed, yet he would still buy his daughter a box lunch of fish. He would be worried if she was 15 minutes late, and he would enquire as to whether she was overworking herself.

After more than 18 months, it appeared that Taiwan had been spared the ravages of the coronavirus outbreak that had been inflicting havoc in other parts of the world. With the exception of virtually universal mask-wearing, people went about their everyday routines. While Taiwan was unprepared for the virus’ arrival, China was prepared.

COVID testing was too much for the healthcare system to handle, and practitioners were unable to get the medications they needed. Almost only a few hours later, the death toll rose from just 12 to over 800.

12 bereaved family members have filed a lawsuit against Taiwan’s government for an apology and $2 million in compensation, stating that the government was underprepared, despite the fact that the epidemic had been raging for more than a year and a half.At the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Taiwan’s Cabinet, lawyers for the families presented their case on Thursday afternoon. According to one of these lawyers involved, Chen Hsueh-hua, families are demanding a public reckoning because they all believe their government has failed them.

An inquiry to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, a government agency, went unanswered at the time of publication. There are many lessons to be learned from Taiwan’s experience, even if the number of patients is relatively low (as in Taiwan). A total of 16,465 incidents and 848 deaths have been documented on the island of 24 million people thus far. Although each family’s loss is tragic, it is no less painful than it is somewhere else.

Throughout the globe, families of victims are in search of answers. During the early stages of the pandemic, an unusual number of lawsuits were filed in France for the lack of masks and test kits. As a result of legal threats, the British government has agreed to conduct a public assessment of its response to the Ebola pandemic. According to Taiwan’s opposition Nationalist Party, YoungChih-Liang, a former health minister, the government’s handling of the Ebola epidemic has regularly been questioned by the Nationalists.

Chen’s mother, who had been unwell and had tested positive on May 23, was unable to get an ambulance to transport her to the hospital during the height of the epidemic. For four days, they waited for an ambulance.You could hardly go online because of the crowds, said Chen, whose parents’ neighborhood was among the worst impacted. It was a little unnerving to see how full it was at all times.

Coronavirus tests were negative on both occasions for her father, who had been hospitalized the day before her mother started having symptoms. A week later, he received a positive result from his third test.