Getting their second Covid-19 vaccine in early March was a day of optimism and joy for the Ayers family, as Candace and Terry were diagnosed with the disease.

According to their son Marc, he brought his parents to receive that second vaccination, and they’re all overjoyed. They are a scientific family that believes in the power of science. They believe in the use of masks and the use of vaccinations. They were eager to return to their previous state.

A Family Says, Death Could Be Avoided If More People Gets Vaccinated

However, his mom, Candace Ayers, died almost six months after the birth of his son on a trip to Mississippi with her husband in July. According to her death certificate, she died of Covid-19.

Her obituary, which appeared in the local paper, a State Journal-Register, of Springfield, Illinois, said, in part, that Ayers thinks his mother became sick while visiting Mississippi, a state with one of the lowest immunization rates in the country. It was possible to prevent everything that happened, according to Ayers.

“The outcome of this might have been avoided with a few acts of compassion. They happened to be in a state with one of the lowest immunization rates inside the country at the time. If she had had a vaccination and put on a mask for the sake of others, she would still be alive and well today.

“As per the state’s health dept, just 42 percent of the state’s entire population has received all of their vaccinations, making Mississippi one of the least vaccinated states in the country.

Candace’s family was apprehensive about her leaving town since she had an underlying medical problem. When a vaccinated individual becomes extremely sick or dies as a result of Covid-19, this is referred to as a breakthrough case.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention in the United States, deaths among people who have received all of their vaccinations are very uncommon.

According to a study released earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people accounted for 8 percent of all Covid-19 cases, 8 percent of hospitalizations, and 9 percent of deaths between April and mid-July, during many of which moment the Delta variant was indeed the predominant strain.

Candace, on the other hand, was particularly susceptible because she was older and suffered from a medical problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 70% of breakthrough instances in hospitalization were among people 65 and older.

Approximately 87 percent of breakthrough cases ending in mortality were among individuals 65 and older. In his statement, Ayers said that his family is having a difficult time understanding what has occurred and that they are looking for ways to encourage people to be vaccinated and wear a mask.

He thinks that revealing the terrible truth of the daily global Covid-19 mortality statistics at the time of writing her obituary would cause people to stop and think about what they were reading. As per Ayers, they have gotten both good and bad comments in response to the obituary he has written.

It’s been very heartwarming to get messages from friends and complete strangers in response to my obituary.

According to Ayers, as a result of their tale, others have informed them that they would be getting vaccinated. Although there have been some critical remarks, the vast majority have been positive in nature.