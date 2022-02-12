‘Pregnancy’ is a beautiful phase in the life of a woman. It is a miracle in disguise. Mother nature has blessed women with such a wonderful gift. The nine-month journey is a roller coaster ride. It is a rare fact that women can create a new life.

The Fatal Effect Of Covid-19 On Pregnant Women

A new baby is the sunshine of the world. A baby brings positivity to everybody’s life. Happiness knows no boundaries in this period. Mother Teresa said, “The child is the beauty of God present in the world, that greatest gift to a family.” A pregnant woman is like tender flower petals.

At this stage, they need extra care and attention. During this pandemic, the risk for pregnant women has increased. Women without the vaccination are at high risk to deliver stillborn babies. Eminent doctor David Schwartz put forward valid points of covid affecting a pregnant woman. The process of SARS-CoV-2 attacking the placenta is different from other viruses, fungi, or bacteria.

The SARS-CoV-2 directly harms the growing placenta and decreases the oxygen and nutrition level in the fetus. Dr. David Schwartz is a renowned perinatal pathologist in Atlanta. The word ‘stillbirth’ means the death of a baby before or during the pregnancy.

In November, the data was the same as it showed that pregnant women are at high risk. The Disease Control and Prevention of US centers have reported this data. There was ongoing research related to decreasing the risk of pregnant women.

Schwartz experimented with 64 placentas from stillbirths. He also took four babies who died just after their birth. All the women were not vaccinated. This research showed a good understanding of pregnant women. The result of the experiment showed an increase in fibrin in the contaminated placentas. Fibrin is a protein that is essential for blood clots.

The infected placentas had no oxygen flow and blood movement. Many cells were dead. The cells which act as a shield between mother and fetus died. There were 68 cells with inflammation which is known as chronic histiocytic intervillositis. Through various experiments, researchers came to different conclusions. Covid affects the placenta brutally. The microscope and the eyes were the helpers to observe the changes. The placenta was highly affected.

With 77.7 percent damage to the placenta, a fetus cannot survive. The placenta is the core of survival as it gives oxygen and nutrition. This research also portrayed infection in fetuses. Due to these infections, the stillbirths may not be due to Covid. Schwartz came to this conclusion after his experiments. A healthy placenta is essential for the survival of the fetus.

The greater the damage to the placenta, the risk of stillbirth is. Various diseases can damage the placenta. Due to the disorder of the placenta, there is a failure of organs. But Covid-19 affects the placenta differently. The placenta becomes the most infected area. As Covid-19 directly attacks the placenta, it becomes difficult to save the baby.

This abnormality of the placenta caused by Covid-19 is known as SARS-CoV-2 placentitis. The situation of a pregnant woman during the time of Covid-19 needs high alert. It is the chief point to increase awareness among pregnant women to get vaccinated. The SARS-CoV-2 virus directly flows through the mother’s blood and affects the placenta.

The main idea of Schwartz was to obstruct the presence of the virus in the mother’s blood. This step can prevent placenta contamination. The expecting mother should know the pros and cons of vaccination. The lifetime risk of the baby and the mother are at stake if not vaccinated.

Dr. Christina Han reviewed the research and appreciated the work. Dr. Christina Han is the director of maternal and medicine at the University of California. Han also included that to prevent the high rate effect of the Covid-19 virus vaccine is the only solution.