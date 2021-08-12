Top infectious disease experts suggest mandatory vaccination for educators in order to protect children. Vaccination should be required by all state and local governments.

In an interview with MSNBC, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said, “I know I’m going to upset some people, but I think we should. It is a very serious matter. One would wish that people understood the importance of vaccinations.”

The Fauci Foundation Endorses Vaccination Requirements For Teachers

Despite the fact that people may like the concept of freedom and not having to be told what to do, he noted, we were in such a dire situation now that mandates might be necessary under certain circumstances, he added.

Those remarks come at a time when states struggle with how to balance individual freedom and community safety and health – especially when it comes to mandating that children wear masks and vaccines in schools since most children aren’t eligible for vaccinations.

According to Fauci, there will probably never be a federal mandate requiring educators to be vaccinated. The mandate should come from local and state governments, he advised. Increasing numbers of local governments are taking this step.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, the mayor of the largest school district in the country, announced last month that teachers in New York City must receive the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo weekly virus testing by Sept. 13. Michael Hancock said last week that Denver would also adopt such a policy.

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., announced Tuesday that government employees, including teachers, must get vaccinated by Sept. 19 or undergo weekly health tests. Although Bowser said she would prefer that it did extend to charter school teachers, the mandate doesn’t apply to them.

It is likely that others will follow. Teachers union head Jessica Tang and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan both support vaccine requirements. Educators’ unions are also taking a similar position, backing vaccine mandates that give educators the choice to refuse vaccination if they are unable to be vaccinated.

A vaccine is the single most effective means of combating CHIV. Since 1850, the Surgeon General has recommended vaccines for students. It is not a revolutionary idea that we need vaccines in schools,” AFT president Randi Weingarten said on “Meet the Press.”

Her concern about kids under 12 not being able to get vaccinated weighs heavily on her.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee appointed a task force on Monday to study a vaccine mandate for state employees, but for now, the policy does not apply to teachers. The California governor took a similar approach last month when he ordered the vaccination of state employees and health care workers at least once a week, but left the decision regarding vaccination of teachers to local school districts.

As the White House makes vaccine mandates more and more demanding, schools are closing as the new, more contagious delta variant causes transmission and hospitalization rates to increase around the country. As a consequence, many schools have already closed and come back to virtual learning in districts with mask-optional policies.

Several initiatives launched last week by the Education Department are aimed at improving vaccination rates among school-age children and their families – a move made as more than 50 million students return to classes in the next few weeks, some for the first time in more than a year.

As the White House stated at last week’s press briefing, “Everyone here is behind you.” Miguel Cardona, the secretary of education, agreed.

As students return to school, we are doubling down on getting more students vaccinated. In the fight against COVID-19, vaccines are the safest and most effective method to prevent outbreaks and ensure a healthy school year and protect the students.