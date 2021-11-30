Fauci Vs Sen. Ted Cruz Over Covid 19 – Covid Updates

Covid 19 virus has been termed as one of the deadliest viruses in the existence and has affected millions of lives as well. Every nation is trying to study how the virus attacks and changes its nature when the vaccine comes in contact with it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and also the chief medical advisor for the Biden administration stated that few of the political leaders are twisting his words for political gains.

Few of the Republican leaders which include R-Ky, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sen. Rand Paul stated that a special investigation should be made on Dr. Fauci on his remarks in May regarding the gain of function. Gain of function is a practice wherein the virus is made to grow stronger to study its cause and effects.

However, Fauci stated that he is open for investigation, and in the end, all they will find is that this is just a show for political advancement for the upcoming elections. He also stated that the Republican leaders are trying to grasp any straws and create news so as to put them in a good light in front of the people.

When Fauci was asked about this issue by media personals if he thinks this is an attack against the political campaign against the Biden administration, he stated that this is a plain attack and anyone could notice this. NIH spokesperson also stated that they did not fund any such gain of function experiment and this goes against all their laws as well. The White House did not make any statements on this turf between Fauci and the Senators and as of now, no official investigation has been ordered on the same.

Fauci also stated that they are doing everything in their power to learn and understand the virus so that they can help the common people while some leaders are fighting for some light so that they can secure their seats in the upcoming elections. The Democratic party stated that they will stand behind Fauci and will dismiss the rumors as all this is baseless and no evidence is present on the same.

Among this Fauci stated that the new variant Omicron is spreading much faster than anticipated in all parts of the world. America has made its travel restrictions much stringent and people are being checked for the virus at airports and other entry points. Flights from South Africa and other African nations have been stopped until further notice and all measures are taken to safeguard the citizens.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) stated that they are still testing all the mutations of the new variant against the vaccines. The new variant has more than 50 mutations while some of them are benign others could prove dangerous as well. It has also been observed by the researchers that the rate of transmissibility of the new variant is quite high as compared to the Delta variant. Some of the European countries have also detected the traces of new variants and most of the countries are now imposing travel restrictions as well.

The government has urged all the citizens to take the vaccine as fast as possible and also the booster shots if they have completed 6 months of their 2nd dose. The US now has more than 59% of its total population fully vaccinated while 65% has taken at least their 1st dose. The government stated that it aims to reach 75 % by the end of the year with 1st dose.