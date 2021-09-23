Experts predict that the US FDA will approve a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 immunization for young children in the near future. According to experts, this development provides hope in the midst of a particularly dangerous period in the pandemic for children, who accounted for a quarter of all reported cases last week.

The FDA May Approve COVID Vaccinations For Young Infants Within Weeks

That process is taking place as the second-largest number of new cases among children was recorded last week, and cases within that group continue to grow exponentially, according to statistics released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics. As cases expand, hospitalization rates are rising as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a record of 311 children got admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 per day during the previous week.

Officials at UPMC Youngsters’ Hospital in Pittsburgh have said that they are witnessing a “record” amount of children who are presenting to the Emergency Room. According to a hospital social media post, a tent was put up outside the emergency department on Friday in order to accommodate additional people in need of care.

As per an analysis of statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the youngest Americans qualified for immunization are 12 years old. Yet, the vaccination rate among teenagers is still edging closer to the halfway point.

Trials for younger children are now ongoing. Pfizer/BioNTech stated in a press release on Monday that a Phase 2 of 3 study indicated its two-dose vaccination was safe and produced a “robust” immune reaction in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Dr. Peter Hotez, director at Baylor College of Medicine, stated that expanding vaccine availability would be critical both for safeguarding children and for putting an end to the virus’s grip on the United States as a whole.

At the end of the day, if we’re committed to stopping the outbreak in the United States, we’ll need 85-90 percent of the country’s population vaccinated, according to Hotez. “That includes all of the seniors, all of the teenagers, and a significant number of small children.” However, according to medical expert Dr. Johnathan Reiner, there is still a significant hurdle ahead: getting the dosages into the hands of the children.

Some families are eager to get their children vaccinated, while others are more reluctant to do so. However, although healthcare experts consult with parents about the choice, Medical Researcher Dr. Leana Wen believes it is acceptable that some families are not ready to make the decision.

During the course of the vaccination process, schools must decide how to best ensure the safety of their children on campus. When students and faculty members of Miami-Dade County Public Schools are exposed to Covid-19, new quarantine procedures went into effect on Monday, reducing the amount of time they need to quarantine from ten days to five days as long since they have a negative test and are not experiencing any symptoms. Despite the fact that masks are still mandatory for all instructors and students in Miami-Dade, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has said that the district would continue to investigate the issue as the year progresses.