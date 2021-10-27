While we wait, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the essential thing to do is to. Covid-19 cases recorded daily in the United States continue to diminish.

Still, despite this, the government is awaiting a crucial milestone that might give another essential weapon in the battle against this epidemic – the launch of the first vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The FDA Might Approve The Covid Immunization For Children

According to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA Commissioner and current member of Pfizer’s Board of Directors, the business is ready to sell pediatric dosages if the FDA gives its approval.

In order to determine whether the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine should be licensed for use in children under the age of five, the Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisory board will convene on Tuesday.

Pfizer published previously suppressed documents this week that pertain to the effectiveness of a children’s dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine. For children aged 5 to 11, the immunization was 90.7 percent effective, according to the manufacturer. The issue is then referred to the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, which is scheduled to meet on November 2 and 3. The CDC director signs off on the suggestion after the FDA has given its approval on the matter.

“They will begin spreading it into the supply chain even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decide this on November 2 and 3,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday morning show.”It will be made accessible to the general public when the CDC approves it, which is quite probable. On November 4th or 5th, some vaccination clinics will be open, allowing you to bring your child in for a vaccine at your earliest convenience, “he explained.

Due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in children (approximately a quarter of all weekly instances reported in the US), the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that the age ranges acceptable for immunization should be expanded as soon as possible. Worldwide, more than 131,000 new cases of measles among children were recorded from October 14 to 21. Since so many children are exposed to the virus in educational settings, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it is essential to take preventive steps to keep them healthy.

On Sunday, she appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and made her remarks there. “I feel that the most essential thing right now is to keep our children in school while we fight to limit the number of cases and to guarantee that our children are adequately vaccinated,” she says.

As a total, the number of instances that have been made public in the United States is on the decline. By Sunday afternoon, the Johns Hopkins University Center for Disease Control and Prevention had received reports of 72,843 new cases every day.

In comparison to the previous week, this represents a drop of nearly 10,000. It’s been estimated that an average of 1,690 individuals perished every day during the last seven days.