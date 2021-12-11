The role of vaccines has time and again been proved against the fatalities of the coronavirus strains. With the emergence of yet another variant Omicron, all health experts, doctors, scientists, and above all CDC, is recommending immunization as the strongest safeguard.

FDA Has Taken In Extending The Vaccines To Young Adolescents

So far, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosters were eligible only for older people. But recently, FDA has given a nod for younger generations too, between the age group of 16 and 17.

According to Pfizer Chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, it is a wise decision that FDA has taken in extending the vaccines to young adolescents. He said that to date they had been fighting hard to safeguard the lives of the fellow citizens as far as possible with the two recommended doses.

But, they announced that the strength of the vaccines was slowly fading out in its activity and hence, might not prove to be efficient in case of the new variant. Hence a booster dose could help. But so far, it was only for the older people.

Extending this emergency to the 16 and 17-year-olds is truly an important step. Dr. Ugur Sahin, co-founder, and CEO of BioNTech has also appreciated this step. He added that this dosage might help in strengthening immunity to combat the ill effects of Omicron or any other variant of concern.

Although there are still many unanswered questions regarding Omicron, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of CDC, feels that to strengthen the roots of the previous doses of vaccine, a booster is necessary. It is the only way out to give better protection to the people as vaccination records have immensely proved their efficacy in warding off severe cases like landing up in hospital beds.

So, taking in some more vaccines will only help in boosting the effects of the previous doses. In similar lines, Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA, has said that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have already proved their capabilities to date. Hence a booster dose will only provide continued protection to a large section of the people.

The US health personals had been urging fellow US citizens to take the vaccines and the booster doses to whoever is eligible. Anybody who has passed 6 months from the date of the second vaccination is eligible for the additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech. As for Moderna, the age is limited to 18 and above.

Anybody in this age group can avail of the boosters after six months of their second dose. Those who have taken the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine can take the booster after a gap of two months. It has also been directed that adults can opt for a mixing up of vaccines, but for the 16 and 17-year-olds, it has to be strictly a Pfizer booster dose.

The recommendation of the US CDC to vaccinate the people of age groups 16 and 17 and the authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the cause would help immunize about 2.6 million US teenagers with the booster dose.

Till now, 26.9% of the fully vaccinated adult population has received a booster dose and 141 million adults are waiting in queue to get their extra shots. Even 5-year-old children can go for Pfizer vaccines. The health and vaccine experts are pushing people to follow the guidelines strictly and get vaccinated especially with all the festivities and crowd gathering around the corner.

Since there is some extent of immune escape in the case of the new variant Omicron, a booster dose is a welcome idea. It is true that the health sector is still lacking data regarding the new mutations in the virus, but charging up the body with more antibodies is surely better than having fewer.