FDA Warns Against To Avoid 87 Hand Sanitizers That May Contain Methanol

The US Food and Drug Administration has warned a Mexican-based company about selling products that contain methanol, a dangerous form of alcohol that can poison people through their skin. But now many companies have been selling hand sanitizers because of the increased demand fueled by coronavirus fears.

And now The Food and Drug Administration issued another warning on Monday to not use certain hand sanitizers that may contain methanol or wood alcohol, a toxic substance when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA is continuing to update its new list of dangerous hand sanitizer products, that should be avoided. Some of the products have already been recalled, and other products being recommended for recalls as they may contain the potentially fatal ingredient.

“Consumers must also be vigilant about which hand sanitizers they use, and for their health and safety we urge consumers to immediately stop using all hand sanitizers on the FDA’s list of dangerous hand sanitizer products.” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said.

In the new notice, the FDA says it is “urging consumers not to use any hand sanitizer products from the particular manufacturers on the list even if the product or particular lot number is not listed since some manufacturers are recalling only certain but not all of their hand sanitizer products.”

The organization says in most cases, methanol doesn’t show up on the item name however that it is “not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label.” Now the FDA has mentioned that they have taken steps to prevent the products from entering the country by placing them on an import alert. This is because most of the products appear to have been produced in Mexico and according to the alert should be detained because they pose a health risk.

FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said that “We remain extremely concerned about the potentially serious risks of alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing methanol,” and he also said, “Producing, importing and distributing toxic hand sanitizers poses a serious threat to the public and will not be tolerated.”

Last month, in June the FDA has warned consumers not to use nine kinds of hand sanitizers because they may contain methanol, and added to the list in early July and further expanded the list multiple times in July. FDA warns the consumers to not to use the following hand sanitizers because tests found them to contain methanol

Avoid these hand sanitizers that may contain methanol: