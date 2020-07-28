FDA Warns Against To Avoid 87 Hand Sanitizers That May Contain Methanol

The US Food and Drug Administration has warned a Mexican-based company about selling products that contain methanol, a dangerous form of alcohol that can poison people through their skin. But now many companies have been selling hand sanitizers because of the increased demand fueled by coronavirus fears.
And now The Food and Drug Administration issued another warning on Monday to not use certain hand sanitizers that may contain methanol or wood alcohol, a toxic substance when absorbed through the skin or ingested. The FDA is continuing to update its new list of dangerous hand sanitizer products, that should be avoided. Some of the products have already been recalled, and other products being recommended for recalls as they may contain the potentially fatal ingredient.
“Consumers must also be vigilant about which hand sanitizers they use, and for their health and safety we urge consumers to immediately stop using all hand sanitizers on the FDA’s list of dangerous hand sanitizer products.” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said.
In the new notice, the FDA says it is “urging consumers not to use any hand sanitizer products from the particular manufacturers on the list even if the product or particular lot number is not listed since some manufacturers are recalling only certain but not all of their hand sanitizer products.”
The organization says in most cases, methanol doesn’t show up on the item name however that it is “not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label.” Now the FDA has mentioned that they have taken steps to prevent the products from entering the country by placing them on an import alert. This is because most of the products appear to have been produced in Mexico and according to the alert should be detained because they pose a health risk.
FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said that “We remain extremely concerned about the potentially serious risks of alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing methanol,” and he also said, “Producing, importing and distributing toxic hand sanitizers poses a serious threat to the public and will not be tolerated.”
Last month, in June the FDA has warned consumers not to use nine kinds of hand sanitizers because they may contain methanol, and added to the list in early July and further expanded the list multiple times in July. FDA warns the consumers to not to use the following hand sanitizers because tests found them to contain methanol
Avoid these hand sanitizers that may contain methanol:
- Eskbiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Grupo Insoma’s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Mystic International’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Tropicosmeticos’ Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Tropicosmeticos’ Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
- Tropicosmeticos’ Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Tropicosmeticos’ Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Tropicosmeticos’ Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Tropicosmeticos’ Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Tropicosmeticos’ Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- 4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- 4E Global’s Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- 4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- 4E Global’s Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s Assured Aloe
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- 4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- 4E Global’s KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global’s KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
- 4E Global’s MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- DDI Multinacional’s Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- DDI Multinacional’s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s
- Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best
- Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural
- Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Cosmeticas’ Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s DAESI Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Cavalry
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones’ Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E’s Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Laboratorios Jaloma’s Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16-ounce bottle