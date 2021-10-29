FDA’s vaccine advisory panel voted in favor of authorizing Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. Among 18 members present, one abstained and the other 17 experts voted to allow the authorization. The meeting was convened on Tuesday.

The panel seems to have agreed on one thing; the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks. But a few among them appeared hesitant to vote. They expressed their concern about authorizing the vaccine for a large portion of the country’s population.

FDA’s Advisory Panel Votes To Authorize Pfizer Vaccine For Children

The testing, according to them, was done among only a few thousand.

The fact that it is a small dose is reassuring, one among them said. Pfizer had slashed the dose of its vaccine for children aged 5-11 to one-third of its vaccine for adults. In doing so, the company expects that the side effects will be minimal.

According to Pfizer’s Senior Vice President, they have maximized the vaccine’s effectiveness and minimized side effects.

Another hurdle was the likelihood of myocarditis, a rare type of heart inflammation. A few among those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines had complained of the condition. This is found commonly among youngsters. The condition is a mild one. But the number of children involved in the trials is not enough to determine their likelihood of experiencing it. A lower dose will minimize such instances, experts hope.

Others were concerned about the legal complications. If they authorize the vaccine, certain states may make it mandatory for children for in-person learning. They don’t accept such a situation. Such an attempt would be a mistake in the present condition. The head of the committee, however, addressed their concerns by saying that such a thing won’t be allowed.

According to him, this is emergency use authorization, not the final nod. People generally wait for full authorization before issuing vaccine mandates. Furthermore, certain State Governors will not impose such mandates before they get full authorization.

The CDC even reminded the committee that COVID 19 has killed even children. More than 700 kids succumbed to the virus in recent months.

FDA had earlier said that in all the scenarios it highlighted, Pfizer’s vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks. Even Pfizer had said that clinical trials among young children showed 90% efficacy in preventing symptomatic infections.

The FDA will take the voting into account. And it will most likely allow emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 in a few days.

Afterward, the CDC’s panel of outside experts will convene a meeting to deliberate on the same, on November 2nd and 3rd. Its recommendations will go to the agency’s director who will have the final word in the matter.

The Federal government, in the meantime, is fully prepared to administer COVID 19 vaccine to the country’s 28000000 children aged 5-11. It has bought sufficient doses of the vaccine to deliver it into their arms.

The administration is also collaborating with pediatricians and others working in the field to vaccinate a maximum number of children. The administration will also ensure the supply of the vaccines to community health centers and rural clinics to ensure a smooth vaccination campaign.

More than 25000 pediatricians have already signed up for the campaign. Millions of parents are waiting to vaccinate their children at the earliest.

The government also tries to win over parents and guardians by setting up vaccination sites in places familiar to them.

In the meantime, it will continue monitoring the safety of the vaccine.

Pfizer’s vaccine for those aged 12-17 already has emergency use authorization. And its vaccine for adults is fully authorized in the country.