According to the Associated Press, Washington is racing against the clock to avoid a partial govt shutdown that could result in furloughs for hundreds or even thousands of federal employees in the midst of a national health emergency.

In the absence of a political agreement, which remains challenging, funding for the vast majority of government agencies will end at midnight next Thursday.

What Comes When The Federal Government Of USA Shuts Down?

According to the White House, many government operations will come to a grinding stop during the second federal government shutdown in three years.

According to William Hoagland, approximately three in five federal civilian employees will be prevented from working, a retired congressional staffer who is now with the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Museums and nature reserves will close as well, as roughly three in five employees out of a federal civilian sector of 2.1 million would be barred from working, according to Hoagland. According to a shutdown plan for the United States CDC), an organization at the heart of America’s battle against the COVID-19 epidemic, furloughs may affect 62 percent of its workers.

If being absent from work puts lives and property in danger, federal employees may continue to work. However, many would be required to labor without compensation until financing is authorized.

Additionally, individuals who perform less essential functions will be furloughed. According to the Health & Human services Services’ shutdown plan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) “will continue to provide full assistance” for public health. However, the financial woes will continue to be a source of diversion.

This would occur at a time when many public health professionals are already under stress. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July, public health professionals had high rates of depression, anxiety, as well as other mental health problems.

When it comes to infectious disease control, Anthony Fauci, the country’s highest infectious disease expert, told the media last week that a crisis was the “worst moment” for a shutdown since the government should really be working nonstop on public health.

Following the expiration of funds, certain employees may be required to check in for a short period of time in order to put department shutdowns into action, such as selecting who will be excused from furlough and putting a shutdown statement to federal voicemails.

Several departments, including the White House budget office, said on Thursday that they were putting together measures, which have previously included halting the handling of applications for weapons and passports.

Most government functions, such as sending Social Security pension payments and covering medical costs for the elderly, would continue to operate on automatic pilot.

Soldiers will still be able to fight in conflicts, but many civilian employees of the Defense Department will be furloughed as a result. Essential services would eventually be jeopardized. “It’s a managerial nightmare,” Hoagland described the situation.

A budget bill must be passed by Congress in order to prevent the government from closing down or reopening. A measure to extend government financing cleared the Upper house last week, but it also contained a provision to raise the limit on federal borrowing, which Republicans opposed.

Republicans are opposed to raising the debt ceiling, and they are likely to vote against the legislation in the Senate as early as Monday.