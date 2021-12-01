The Federal Judge States That No More Vaccine Mandate In 10 States

The coronavirus vaccine mandate issue has been doing circles since last 2 months wherein many of the states have stated that the Biden administration is misusing the powers of the Federal government by imposing the vaccine mandate.

Many of the lawyers had filed a case in the court appealing that this should not be allowed and should be stopped at the earliest.

This week the Matthew Schelp a St Louis District Judge filed an injection on the basis of 10 states which are North Dakota, Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Missouri, New Hampshire, and South Dakota.

This lawsuit was filed when the Biden administration stated that all home health care providers should get a mandatory vaccine for them to be working in this sector. A similar lawsuit was filed last month when the Biden administration made it mandatory for any companies having more than 100 employees to get them fully vaccinated and have tested every week.

When questioned White House as to how they are seeing these lawsuits they stated that the Federal rules overpower any power of the state policy in times of a pandemic. They further quoted that this is a necessary step in slowing down the virus and ultimately breaking its chain as well.

However, Judge Matthew Schelp ruled in the favor of the people stating that the Biden administration has misused their power of the Federal government, and vaccine mandate can be used if the states or people do not want to implement it. He further stated that CMS does not have the proper evidence to impose this rule on health care providers.

On hearing the current verdict CMS spokesman stated that any person who works in the health care industry should get vaccinated or else he or she may pose as a threat for virus transmission while dealing with other people.

After hearing the verdict Kim Reynolds the Governor of Iowa stated that the law has won and people should make their own decision, no one should twist their hand even for the greater good.

Chris Sununu the Governor from New Hampshire stated that many of the nursing homes stated that they will have to close their operations if such a rule was passed as they are not willing to go for it.

As per reports from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) more than 60% of Americans have now been fully vaccinated and the numbers are expected to reach 67% by the end of the year.

CDC also stated that around 70% have taken at least their first dose of the vaccine which is a good sign. With kids vaccination and booster shots available the numbers are going to get higher in the coming weeks.

Hospitals all over the country are now seeing fewer people with the virus and the death rate has also dropped significantly. Dr. Cabe Curtis stated that the hospitalization is mostly low as people have started taking their vaccine, however, if the initial people do not take the booster shots during wintertime then the numbers could increase again.

Many of the hospitals have given their doctors and nurses a holiday for a few days so that they can be with their family and friends and enjoy the vacation after what has been a tense year.

CDC also stated that people are now aware of what to do and what not to do which is a good sign as they are taking care of themselves. Social distancing has been observed even on Black Friday sales which is a good sign from people.