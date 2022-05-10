Films about senior year that will help you write your graduation speech

A graduation speech is an overwhelming event for the graduate and their family. It marks a significant milestone in their life. School administration makes the thoughtful selection for a senior year graduation speech. They use exemplary students, members of societies, and faculty members.

It is a great honor and a privilege to give the graduation discourse. So, the selected student must put a lot of forethought into that responsibility. They must make sure that the speech is well written, engaging, and appropriate.

How to Write a Graduation Speech

In this article, we’ll look at how to write a graduation speech that will be memorable for all those involved. The first suggestion is a fun and entertaining activity. While the other two are practical steps.

Watch Graduation Movies

You can watch senior year films that have scenes about graduation and speech. From those graduation movies, you can see various experiences the movie characters had. As well as how they drew from those experiences to write their graduation speech.

Legally Blonde (2001) – Speak About Passion

The movie is a 2001 American romantic comedy-drama film based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown. Reese Witherspoon plays the film’s protagonist, Elle Woods. She has an upper-class upbringing and is a bright young woman from California with big dreams. She reminds her audience that passion is the key to success.

Twilight Eclipse (2010) – Talk about Making Mistakes

Twilight Eclipse, is the third film of the Twilight Saga series. It is a vampire-fantasy film directed by David Slade. The film follows Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as she falls in love with a vampire. For various reasons, she will become a vampire as well. In the film, Rosalie Hale played by supporting actress Nikki Reed had the honor of giving the graduation speech. She encourages fellow graduates to make mistakes along the way. But, learn from them.

Billy Madison (1995) – Admit Education is Tough

Billy Madison is a comedy film starring Adam Sandler as the titular character. The movie tells the story of a wealthy, immature, carefree, uneducated man. He goes back to school, so he can inherit his father’s multimillion-dollar estate. It is a story of an unexpected person who triumphed at learning. He showed that education is the key and anyone could pursue it.

Photo of Man Standing in Front of Speech Desk – Pexels

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – Encourage Hopefulness

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a superhero film directed by Marc Webb. It is the sequel to the 2012 film, The Amazing Spider-Man. Andrew Garfield plays the popular comic book superhero, Peter Parker. He has to manage his personal life with his responsibilities as Spider-Man. Emma Stone plays Gwen Stacy, Peter’s love interest. In her graduation speech, she reminded fellow students about hope.

Turn to Speech Writers

From the above films about senior year, students will find many things to talk about in the speech. Speak about passion, and mistakes, and admit education is tough. Students will go on a new journey after graduation, so encourage them to be hopeful.

But, when you need to write a graduation speech, even watching movies does not always inspire you to write a speech. You can always use the services of online assistants. If you want your speech to remain in the memory of many, then use the services of speech writers for hire from EduBirdie, who are true professionals in their field. Speechwriters have experience in writing good-quality speeches. They can write a graduation speech that will captivate your audience.

Speech Writing Tips

Have an Outline

You should have an outline. Plan what you want to say and how you want to say it. Outlining your speech beforehand will make your speech flow better. It will also help you remember what to say and when to say it.

Include Personal Experiences

When writing a speech, you can include personal experiences. It will make the speech more interesting and engaging for the audience. Sometimes, it may be difficult to find a personal experience that would apply to the theme of your speech. Speak about learning experiences you had in school, funny experiences, or serious ones. You can draw from the experiences of others using anecdotes.

Effective Introduction and Conclusion

The graduation speech introduction should be brief. It could summarize the main points of your speech, it can start with a quote or a joke, or a question. However, the beginning of your speech must captivate the attention of your audience. The conclusion is your last chance to leave the audience with a lasting impression. It should be clear and concise. You can summarize the main points of your speech. It’s also the time to offer a call to action for the audience.

Author’s BIO

Mary Spears is a speechwriter and researcher. She also writes essays and other creative and informational content. Mary is an organized person who enjoys swimming, hiking, and reading books.