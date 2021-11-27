Final Date For Vaccine Mandate For Marines Nearing 

Marines which are tasked with one of the most critical and crucial missions have the lowest vaccination rates among the defense sectors. Monday is the final date that has been given to the Marines for getting the coronavirus vaccine earlier, however many of the people had requested exemption and many stated that they won’t be taking the shot.

This is a great blow to the country as Marines are well known for their discipline and following orders. Out of 186,000 personals in the marines, nearly 10,000 have refused to take a shot on the basis of religious exemptions and medical reasons as well.

This makes them the largest number to refuse the vaccination among all the defense sectors.

Personals who will be taking the vaccination on the last week would also miss the deadline as they won’t be able to take the 2nd dose anytime soon. These personals will be getting a deadline of Dec 28 by the commander in chief.

There has been no comment by Marine`s side as to how many people have been granted an exception in this case. Neither has the Marines made a comment of what the punishment would be for the personals who refuse to take the shot. David Lapan who was a former Mariner Corps Officer said that this refusal comes as a shock as marines are well known for following orders and any mission the marines are the first considered unit because of their discipline. He also stated that refusing to get vaccinated seems like the total opposite to the Marine culture.

The Navy on the other hand had the same refusal from the personals in the initial stage however completed 100% of the vaccination well before the mentioned deadline. This accomplishment was applauded by President Joe Biden himself stating that they are showing exceptional bravery and laying grounds for common people as well.

On the Army forefront, 96% have been vaccinated with 4% of people being given exemption on the basis of medical reasons. Medical reasons are very well checked by the Army doctors to see if a patient takes the vaccine would there are any other complications. People who were given exemptions had some underlying conditions whose medications would result in some other issues.

Lapan stated that Marines need to come together in this time of need and individuals should not decide for themselves if they want to get vaccinated or not. This is against the law as marines had sworn to follow any order given out by their commander in chief.

As per the current report, it is known that 91% are fully vaccinated in the Marine corps while at least 96% have taken their first dose. Some people who have taken their first dose are to miss the deadline set for vaccination. Marine Capt Andrew Wood who is the spokesman from the Marine Corps stated that if one individual refuses to get vaccinated then this puts the whole team at risk and critical missions cannot be taken in such a situation. He also stated that the Marine corps is confident that vaccine helps to prevent the virus.

However, Wood did not specify what is the punishment that is going to fall on people who do not take the vaccination. Airforce and Navy have informed that they have not granted exemptions to any of the personals based on religious background and only on the basis of medical reasons were the exemptions granted.

The US stands to see what will be the decision and statement of the Marines in the coming weeks regarding vaccination.