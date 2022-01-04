Hey folks, in this FitWatch Pro Review, I’ll be breaking down this new fitness watch that has been garnering positive reviews from fitness junkies and health practitioners alike.

Being a registered health practitioner, I often come across health gadgets during my everyday routine. In fact, I have researched and reviewed quite a few health gadgets for The Post over the years. But strangely enough, I first heard about the FitWatch Pro when I was out for a jog by the beach a few weeks ago. It was a stranger I met by the beach, whom I later discovered was a fitness instructor, who suggested that I should get this smartwatch if I was to get the best out of my jogging sessions.

FitWatch Pro Reviews: Is Fit Watch Pro A MultiSports Tracker?

Now, I already own a premium smartwatch. It just so happened that I had forgotten to wear it on that day. Nevertheless, I’ve been researching the FitWatch Pro ever since, and it seems that it is highly regarded in fitness circles.

That’s why I decided to review this device despite the numerous FitWatch Pro reviews already available on the internet. So keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this new fitness band.

Product Name FitWatch Pro Used For Fitness Aim Help to keep track of heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep Brand FitWatch Color Black Connector type USB Sensor Type Heart Rate, Sleep, Blood Pressure Features and Benefits ▪Easy to use

▪Affordable

▪Extended battery life

▪IP67 Certified Waterproof Waterproof Certified IP67 Battery Life 20 days Compatible with Smartphones, Desktops Price $59 Money Back 30 days Official Website Click Here

What is FitWatch Pro?

FitWatch Pro is an innovative new fitness band that helps users keep track of their heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep. Wearing this smartwatch regularly helps you to stay alert about your health and also allows you efficiently manage and schedule exercise routines to get the best out of your workouts.

The FitWatch Pro also comes equipped with a professional motion tracking sensor that keeps track of your physical activities to give you a summary of the number of steps walked, distance covered, and calories burned. It also comes pre-programmed with multiple sports tracking modes that allow athletes and amateurs to keep track of heart rates and calories burned during outdoor activities such as cycling, swimming, rowing, skipping, and more.

Main Features of FitWatch Pro 👉Heart Rate and Blood Pressure Monitor The FitWatch pro comes allows you to keep track of your heart health by giving you heart rate and blood pressure reading. This allows you to stay alert in case your heart health is nearing dangerous levels. 👉Efficient Sleep Monitor This fitness band also allows you to monitor your sleeping and waking cycles which can give you crucial insight into your health and allow you to manage your sleep patterns efficiently. 👉Activity Tracking (Steps, Calories, Distance) The professional motion tracking sensor of the FitWatch Pro gives you a comprehensive summary of the steps you have walked, the distance you have covered, and the consequent amount of calories you have burned. 👉IP67 Certified Waterproof The FitWatch Pro is also IP67 waterproof certified which means it will not get damaged if you accidentally spill water or sweat on it. This also allows you to use the fitness watch during activities such as swimming. 👉Extended Battery Life The FitWatch Pro offers an outstanding battery backup of up to 20 days on a single charge. This is higher than the average battery life of some of the premium fitness watches available in the market. 👉Notifications and Reminders (Calls, Messages, Facebook, etc.) The FitWatch Pro can also be connected to your smartphone to get instant notifications of calls, messages, Facebook updates, and more.

How does FitWatch Pro work?

The FitWatch Pro works like any other high-end fitness watch that is available in the market today. It is equipped with a professional-grade motion sensor that keeps track of all your activities and gives you the information at the click of a button.

You can wear this smartwatch all day long, or you can choose to wear it during activities according to your preference. The watch heart rate and blood pressure by shining light into your skin and measuring blood flow. In contrast, the motion sensor utilizes your movement to track the steps you take and the distance you have covered to give you an estimate of the calories you have burned. Wearing the FitWatch Pro in bed allows you to track the duration of your deep sleep and the variations in your sleeping patterns.

All these data points together help you to keep track of your health and efficiently manage your fitness journey.

What’s to like & What’s not to like

Before buying any new gadget, it is always good to study the pros and cons so that you can make an informed purchase. Here’s what I feel are some of the pros and cons of the FitWatch pro:

Pros It is affordable

It is easy to use

It is built with Innovative technology

It is certified waterproof

It offers an extended battery life Cons Not premium-quality build

No innovation in style

FitWatch Pro Customer reviews and Complaints “I’ve always wanted a smartwatch to track my fitness but never thought I’d be able to afford one given how expensive these gadgets are. Getting a smartwatch when I’m struggling to feed two kids would have been a luxury. And I never wanted those cheap Chinese knock-offs either. That’s why I’m glad I came across FitWatch Pro and decided to buy it immediately.” Anna, Detroit “FitWatch Pro is hands down the best fitness band in this price range. Other smartwatches with these specifications cost three or four times the price. That’s why I bought one for the whole family. And guess what? I got a further discount for buying 4 FitWatch Pros in one go! Not just me, but my whole family is happy!” Mark, Cleveland “It does the job. That’s all I can say. Don’t expect too much from the smartwatch as it is not as efficient as the high-end fitness bands. But considering that you’d have to pay ten times more to get one of those, the difference in quality and performance is understandable. That being said, the FitWatch pro gives me all the information I need to know, and I get to keep the extra cash that I saved.” Charlie, Springfield

Do they offer a Money Back Guarantee?

Yes. One of the best bits about the FitWatch Pro is that it comes with a 30-day hassle-free, money-back guarantee. So in case you are not satisfied with the performance of the smartwatch, you can easily get your money back by contacting customer support and returning the product.

FitWatch Pro – Price & Availability

As I’ve already mentioned before in this review, the FitWatch Pro is quite affordable compared to similar products in the market. To add to this, the brand is also offering up to 50% off on bulk orders.

Here is an overview of the discounted FitWatch Pro price deals currently being offered on the official website:

⚡1 FitWatch Pro costs $59 ⚡2 FitWatch Pro costs $99 ($49.50 each) ⚡3 FitWatch Pro costs $129 ($43 each) ⚡4 FitWatch Pro costs $149 ($37.25 each)

All the packages are shipped free of cost. However, if you want the product to be delivered quickly, you also have the option to choose Express Delivery by paying an additional amount of $9.

Further, you can also choose to buy an additional 3 years warranty for your FitWatch Pro by paying an additional amount of $19. This should cover the costs for unintentional damages and repairs.

FitWatch Pro Review: My Final Take

All things considered, The FitWatch Pro seems to be an efficient fitness band that offers near-premium quality at an affordable price. Thousands of customers have also attested that they are happy with their purchase.

And as I’ve mentioned in the FitWatch Pro review, this fitness watch does come with innovative features such as heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep monitor, and multiple fitness-tracking modes that are comparable with high-end smartwatches. The watch is also waterproof and offers one of the best battery backups in the industry.

Besides, the smartwatch also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. In case you are not satisfied with the product after purchase, you can get your money back by contacting customer support. You also have the option to purchase an extended warranty on the device for three years for added protection. Due to the low price and this risk-free deal, the FitWatch Pro does seem worthy of a purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions

❓Is the FitWatch Pro efficient in tracking activity? The FitWatch Pro uses a professional motion sensor. So you can expect the fitness watch to track your activities quite efficiently. ❓Is the FitWatch Pro damaged easily? The FitWatch Pro is built with standard materials and is also IP67 certified waterproof. So unless you are prone to rough use, the FitWatch Pro won’t be damaged easily. ❓Are the discount offers always available? According to the manufacturer, the discount offers will only be available for a limited period or until stocks run out. So, in case you are planning to buy FitWatch Pro, it is best to take advantage of the discount now. ❓How fast will my order be shipped? If you choose the free shipping option, your order will be shipped in a standard period of 5-7 business days. However, you have the option to expedite the delivery by paying an extra $9 for Express Delivery. ❓How does the money-back guarantee work? The FitWatch Pro comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also protect your FitWatch Pro with an additional 3 years warranty, by paying $19.

References