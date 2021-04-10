Data from Johns Hopkins University had shown that just five states had accounted for about 43% of new coronavirus cases in the last week.

Data available Wednesday morning showed that Michigan, New York, Pennysylvania, Florida and New Jersey had over 196,400 of the country’s 453,360 cases that were reported last week.

Five States Account For 43% New US Coronavirus Cases

Estimates from the US Census Bureau, showed that the states were home to only 22% of the US population.

Case rates had increased especially in Michigan of late, with an average of 6,600 cases a day over a week as against 1,350 daily cases five weeks ago. Also, health experts and elected officials had said highly contagious variants including B.1.1.7 had helped add to increases there, as also in other parts of the country.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director said Wednesday that the B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK, was the most common strain of coronavirus in the US now.

According to Walensky, who was speaking at the White House Covid-19 response team briefing, on the basis of the most recent estimates from surveillance by the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant was the most common lineage circulating in the United States.

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Dr Michael Osterholm said with more-transmissible variants adding up, surges like the one seen in Michigan might be more widely seen, even with the vaccination rates increasing nationally.

Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said Tuesday, he wished there had been another three or four months before this B.1.1.7 variant surge started to occur.

The daily rate of new coronavirus cases increased over most of the last four weeks. It was partly due to the B.1.1.7 spread and other variants that were cause for concern, Walensky said earlier this week.

With an average of 64,760 new coronavirus cases a day, the number was slightly lower than the prior week, however, it was still around 21% higher than two weeks ago, and over 12% higher than the figure of four weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins.

With the surge seen in several states like Michigan, the federal government needed to think about shifting how it allocated vaccines, according to Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown School of Public Health, who spoke to CNN on Wednesday.

According to Jha, in some states case numbers were declining and California was one of them. He added other states like Michigan, had been doing a good job on vaccinations, but they had seen a huge surge.

He added the federal strategy had therefore been to shift more vaccines to places like Michigan that were surging so they could use more vaccinations to stop the surge and save lives.

According to the CDC over 16,200 B.1.1.7 variant cases had been confirmed as per US surveillance testing, as also the incidence of the B.1.1.7 variant that was seen in every state. The number was not representative of the total number of such cases that the United States had, but rather only the ones found by samples analysis.

While cases had been increasing recently or plateauing, there had been a fall in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths.

Johns Hopkins data showed the US had averaged 774 Covid-19 deaths a day over the last week which was down 22% from the week prior average.

At the briefing Wednesday, Walensky said vaccinations had led to dropping numbers.

Walensky said she felt really encouraged about the falling numbers of deaths she believed was an impact of vaccination, especially the vaccination of senior citizens.

She added, the current case numbers were far too high for thinking that the race had been won.