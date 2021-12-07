The world has been dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic for the last two years and it’s now in its third year of consequence, but we are still not able to eradicate it completely. Time and again the pandemic continues to raise its ugly head with new variants and mutations. But one thing we all are sure about is that it will have to fizzle and fade sooner or later.

Fizzling Of The Covid-19 Pandemic-Sooner Or Later

It will definitely have to wane in the face of powerful vaccines, strong mitigation measures, and cautious human behavior. But, heaven forbid, even if the virus is never eradicated fully, unlike polio and smallpox, immunity is bound to improve and one day the world will finally be able to live with the Covid as it will then change into a minor infection just like common cold and flu.

All experts mostly agree on this note that this pandemic SARS-CoV-2 cannot be finished completely and that it is here to stay for a long time. But it cannot be denied either that continuous research in the medical field leading to the innovation of new medicines and vaccines is bound to make a hell lot of a difference as stated by Mr. Paul Hunter, who is a professor in medicine at the UK’s University of East Anglia.

He further added that though our future generations may have to continue to fight against this disease, it will surely become part of our history as the infection would morph into just another reason for the common cold.

However, a far more relevant question needs to be answered here as to how long it will take to reach that point of time.

And the answer is not up to luck — because it is within our hands. Experts are of the opinion that pandemics generally fade out of view as a consequence of human efforts like contact tracing, vaccine development, containment measures, genomic analysis, and international cooperation. In short, the world surely has a very important toolkit in its reach to end the present pandemic as soon as possible.

But then why have we not been able to defeat it till now? The answer is that even after a long span of 20 months, this toolkit is not being put to best use. The majority of experts agree that this is a major issue. Andrea Taylor who is an assistant director of programs at the Duke Global Health Institute said that at the global level there was never a plan and there still isn’t one now.

She further added that we are not at all good at dealing with global crises unitedly — maybe we don’t really have the required infrastructure, or necessary leadership, or accountability, to put it more aptly.

No doubt a few countries have fared better in the face of Covid than the rest of their counterparts. But to fuel the endgame, almost all experts — including Taylor — feel the urge for a new, global approach, especially when it comes to information sharing, treatments, and vaccines.

Such a combined effort is the need of the hour and probably the best way to finish the pandemic fast, they say — and until and unless it happens, citizens in every corner of the world would continue to live under a Covid cloud through this year, i.e., 2022 and even beyond.

The key tool to fight the pandemic

If the entire world has an arsenal to end the pandemic, the most vital weapon in it is complete vaccination.

The development of various vaccines that are all effective in stopping the severity of disease and very vital in controlling transmission, will definitely pay off in the long run. As more and more people get infected, reinfected, and vaccinated, their immunity will definitely develop, and hence the severity of illness is bound to decline and we all will succeed in ending this pandemic.