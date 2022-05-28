Who Is Flavor Flav? Net Worth 2022, Age, Spouse, Kids, Income, And More!!

William Jonathan Drayton Jr, who is commonly known as Flavor Flav, is a 63 years old American rapper born and raised in Roosevelt, New York. Flavor Flav is a founding member of Public Enemy, a rap group. He has received several Grammy Award nominations, being in the group.
Who Is Flavor Flav? Know More Facts!
Drayton is a self-taught artist. He learned piano himself at an early age and started playing it and surprised the family members. Though he has a lot of robbery and burglary cases on him, he has overcome that and has outgrown to be so famous today.
The co-founder of The Public Enemy, Chuck D has played a significant role in Flavor Flav’s success. Chuck D recognized what a great talented man he was and brought opportunities to Flavor Flav.
Flavor Flav, a musical genius who can play fifteen instruments, rose to prominence in the late 1980s as a rapper, hype man, and co-founder of the famed hip-hop group Public Enemy.
Quick Facts About Flavor Flav:
Here are 2 quick facts about Flavor Flav:
Fact1: Flavor Flav did not have a great childhood considering him being in and out of jail for robbery and burglary.
Fact2: Flavor Flav (together with his group) was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 for having the most sampled voice in hip-hop history.
How Much Does Flavor Flav Earn:
Flavor Flav’s earnings are unknown to the world, but as per records made in 2022, he has a net worth of $2 million.
The Age And Early Life Of Flavor Flav Are Explored:
Flavor Flav is a 63-year-old American rapper born on 16th March 1956 and is one of the greatest names in the music world. He is a self-taught artist and is respected and loved by his fans immensely for his amazing vocals.
|Networth
|$2 million
|Born
|16th March 1956
|Age
|63
|Height
|1.7m
|Nationality
|United States
Though dropping out of college, Drayton has never really given up and survived every down of his life and is a very loving personality.
Flavor Flav’s Net Worth And Career:
As mentioned earlier in this article, Flavor Flav’s net worth as of 2022 is recorded to be $2 million. Flavor Flav first made his mark as a rapper in the late 1980s. At the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2020, Flavor Flav received a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Flavor Flav’s entrance into reality television, in addition to his culture-shifting hip-hop career, cemented his place on the globe. The flavor of Love (2006), his reality television series, is still the most-watched and highly rated non-sports television show of all time.
Flavor Flav’s Wife And Children:
Flavor Flav has 8 children with 4 different people he has been in relationships with. There is no evidence of him being married, but he was engaged to Elizabeth Trujillo for 8 years, after which they went separate ways.
Interesting Facts About Flavor Flav:
Flavor Flav is one of the musicians who can play fifteen instruments.
Conclusion:
Flavor Flav is one of those musicians who is 63 years old and has proved that age is just numbers. I hope this article has given you all the information about Flavor Flav.
