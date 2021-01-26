Its been a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, and before vaccine supplies are completed, a new and more dangerous coronavirus variant has been reported both in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Although it was reported to be spread massively in both countries as well as 20 other countries, the United States is also added to the list.

Florida Detects New U.K Virus Variant

Known B.1.1.7 strain or the U.K variant, it is said to be first discovered in England in September.

This U.K variant has now been reported in Florida. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the cases are reported to be increasing at a massive rate. As of Monday, the cases have sped up from 46 to 92.

Around 90 cases have also been reported in California.

Biden’s new chief advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci first drew attention to this new variant. In an interview with CBS Face the Nation he stated that the new virus has the capacity to create more damage and faster death.

The virus caused concerns when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the research results in a press conference. He stated the lethality of the virus and how important it is to take faster action.

England’s chief advisor Sir Patrick Vallance said that the previous virus would kill only 10% of men who are 60 years or above in a group of 1000 men. But the new variant has the power to kill at least 15% which results in a 30% increase in mortality rates.

The U.K scientists and other health professionals state that the vaccines used for novel coronavirus ie; Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna would be effective in battling the new variant but the uncertainty remains as to whether it will be effective for any other incoming virus mutations.

Florida health experts state that they would be in supervision of any other new variants.

They also expressed their decision to not rely on federal and state governments. Instead, they would be conducting their own research to develop the necessary vaccines at Jackson Health System.

The lead researcher Dr.David Andrews stated that the health system has already begun studying the U.K variant by conducting sample tests and identifying the mutant virus.

Scientists are also concerned by the new mutations of any other countries which can possibly impact current vaccine effectiveness.

The vaccine manufacturer Moderna said that despite the virus mutations, their vaccine would be effective. They are also planning on developing a higher strength vaccine to tackle the incoming variants.

With new virus mutations on the rise, the only way to ensure safety and prevention is self-protection. Vaccine supply has only begun in so many countries and there are more places where vaccine shortages have to be met.

With supply rates being critical, it is highly vital to currently follow all the prescribed covid guidelines to ensure maximum protection by oneself.