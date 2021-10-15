Gov. Ron DeSantis adhered to his promise of fining local governments that will mandate vaccines. He has given until November 5 to Leon County to pay a hefty penalty of $3.57 million.

The administrator of Leon County, Vice Long, mandated vaccines for 714 workers. These employees had to get vaccinated by October 1 and were allowed some exemptions. Around 14 workers were relieved from their jobs as they declined to get vaccinated.

Florida’s County Fined $3.57 Million For Mandating Vaccines

Long had argued that the legal requirements in the county don’t fall under the authority cited by the governor. He said that requiring vaccines for various businesses and employees is legal and is to keep them safe.

A violation notice was sent from the Florida Department of Health and Long was notified by Division Director Douglas Woodlief that his fine is because of a state law violation.

DeSantis Had announced in September that no employee of Florida would get fired because of vaccine mandates. Through Taryn Fenske, his spokesperson, he said that violation of Leon County is unacceptable and violates privacy which fired workers on the basis of their choices. It was said that Gov. DeSantis will continue to fight for the rights of Florida and law will be enforced by the Florida Department of Health.

DeSantis said that he will stand for men and women who serve the country and wouldn’t let their jobs go because of vaccine mandates.

Long said in an interview that his decision was to protect citizens and employees. He said that they are following the legal steps to determine that their position is in the interest of public health.

He said that the decision taken by the Governor is nothing but a political strategy and that his move was unfortunate, and they will do everything to assert their legal rights.

Ramon Alexander, the state Rep. said that the Governor has gone too far this time. Alexander said that local governments should have the authority to impose an emergency and should not just sit around waiting for things to get deadly as the vaccines are the most important tool to curb the pandemic. He said that issuing vaccine mandates was the most responsible thing they did.

Allison Tant, a State Rep said that she expected that courts would support the decision of Leon County.

Tant said that cases of COVID-19 are declining in Leon County, but the pandemic has not ended and Florida counties should have the power to protect their residents however they see fit. She said that she hopes quotes will see this too and support the decision.

Loranne Ausley, the state senator, said that around 56,000 residents of Florida have lost their lives to COVID-19, and it was unbelievable that the governor was busy fining the local governments who were just trying to protect their citizens.

She said that the state shouldn’t be bullying private businesses and communities who are simply putting efforts to serve people and end the pandemic.

DeSantis himself tweeted that no employee should be fired because they simply chose not to get vaccinated against the virus, and they have fined the County for Defying Federal Laws.

This move caught the attention of the White House on Tuesday.

Jen Psaki, press secretary of President Joe Biden said that for decades there have been vaccination mandates in Texas and Florida where Abbott restricted these mandates in the private and public sector.

She said that this decision by both governors of Florida and Texas conflicts with the history of vaccine mandates.

Chasity O’Steen, attorney of Leon County reviewed the mandate and said that the requirement is in Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s accordance.