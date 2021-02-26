February is usually the peak season of flu in the US. But it is not in this year.

February is the month when hospitals, doctors’ offices and other care centres fill with flu patients. However, in 2021, the disease has almost disappeared from the country. Reports are coming in at a lower level. This is something the healthcare sector has never seen.

According to health experts, the measures taken to ward of COVID 19, like wearing mask and social distancing, protected the country from a twindemic, COVID 19 and flu.

Flu Disappears In The US Amid The Pandemic!

Experts observe an attempt at vaccinating a maximum number of people against the flu worked along with the travel restrictions in place. Another reason may be that the COVID 19 suppressed all other germs and bugs that are common during the fall and winter.

The exact cause of the phenomenon still remains unknown. Still, they feel that it may be consistent with the change when certain strains of the flu suppress the others.

This is the season when the lowest number of instances of flue were reported; the lowest in 25 years, report scientists. Hospitals observe that they did not see the usual stream of flu patients this winter.

Maine Medical Center, Portland, the State’s largest hospital, reports that it has zero documented flu case this season. The same is the situation in Oregon’s capital. Here too, there has not even a single confirmed flu case.

These numbers, according to them, are truly surprising. Flu remained the country’s greatest threat in recent years. It generally causes up to 70000 hospitalizations and up to 50000 deaths all over the world.

The situation has been the same in Europe, China and the other nations that are in the northern hemisphere. They have received the same reports from countries like South Africa and Australia, the nations at the southern end.

COVID 19 pandemic, on the other hand, is quite different. It accounts for up to 500000 deaths in the US alone. It reached its peak in January before declining this month.

The number of hospitalizations due to flu has been the lowest, lower than even the mildest of such a season.

Calculating the number of flu-related deaths in the entire US population is tough. However, the CDC keeps an eye on the number of deaths among children. This season, just one child died. Last year, at the same time, 92 children died because of the flu.

Parents, too, echo the same relief. They report that their children had been healthier this year. They did not swim in germ-filled swimming pools or went to day-care centers.

There are doctors who even stopped specimens for testing. They are of the view that flu is not present anymore. Even then, almost all labs across the country are using the multiplex test CDC designed both to check the specimens for COVID 19 and flu at the same time.

The country vaccinated more than 190 million among its population. But the number of infections is so low that the agency is unable even to determine how effective the vaccine is against the disease. The data is not sufficient; experts observe.

This makes it difficult to plan for the next year’s flu vaccination.

Efforts in this direction begin with evaluating which strain of the flu is spreading across the globe. Based on this, the agency tries to predict which strain will dominate the coming year. But there are not lots of flu, and there is no way to make such a prediction, health experts warn.

The concerning thing is that scientists are unable to tell us when the COVID 19 pandemic will end. They warn that it may stay with us for long. If the trend continues, the instances of flu too may be low in the coming year.