According To Studies Flu Vaccine For Kids Fell In 2020

Flu vaccine will definitely reduce the workload of healthcare professionals. In fact, it is a must when the country is bracing for a twin demic.

The number of flu vaccine doses administered to children showed a decline last year, shows a government report. This is worrisome news for health experts across the country.

The US is already grappling with a pandemic. And an increase in flu is sure to overwhelm the healthcare sector.

The rate of flu vaccination among children aged 6-23 months during a time period of September December 2020 was 14% lower than that of the same for 2018 and 2019. The report was published Wednesday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly.

The report analyzed sample data from ten States; Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin along with New York City.

The doses of vaccines administered to children aged 2-5 too declined in 11 States. The decrease was 12% in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and 2018. There was a slight increase in the overall rate of flu vaccination. This was the result of the increase in the number of adolescents receiving the same.

What appeared interesting was that the decrease coincided with what CDC recently said. It had been said that there was an unusual decline in flu activity in 2020. However, only one child succumbed to flu during that season; 2020-2021.

The same was 119 during the time period of 2019-2020. For instance, the rate of lab-confirmed flu hospitalizations was getting lower from the time when CDC began gathering data on the same. The agency observes that the COVID 19 safety protocols like social distancing, masking, and the closure of schools may have resulted in a low number of flu-related hospitalizations and deaths.

During the time period of late September 2020 to late May 2021, the US laboratories tested 818,939 specimens. Among them, only 1,675 tested positive for flu. It, however, said that more than 35000000 flu-related illnesses happened in the time period of 2019-2020.

Even then, health experts are concerned about the possibility of a twin demic during the peak of the flu season. This comes in the wake of cities and States relaxing their COVID 19 safety measures like wearing masks. Vaccine-hesitancy is another concern. Despite easy access to vaccination, people are reluctant to take it. Educational institutions across the nation have now opened for in-person learning.

The FDA’s decision to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 is a ray of hope. Officials may decide to offer flu vaccine alongside the COVID shot. This is sure to reduce the number of instances of flu, they hope. A new analysis shows that the vaccination rate for flu remained the same for children aged 5-12.

In 2018, 2019, and 2020. As per the report, the rate of flu vaccination among children of all ages is a must to relieve the already burdened healthcare mechanism. The report also said that the 2021-2022 flu will coincide with the COVID 19 pandemic. The country has to ensure that children aged six months to 4 years of age are vaccinated. This deserves utmost importance since they are not yet fully vaccinated.

Vaccinate your children both against the flu and against COVID 19. This way, you will help your own family, those around you, and even your country.

If you are a parent, do the following to maximize protection after vaccinating your child against flu: