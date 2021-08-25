Health authorities have cautioned against using a medication called Ivermectin for an unauthorized purpose, such as to prevent or treat COVID-19 infection.

The Food And Drug Administration Advises Against The Use Of Animal Dewormer For Covid-19 Therapy Or Prevention

There has been an increase in calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center about the medication, which is the only authorized for use as an anti-parasitic therapy for people and animals such as cattle and horses.

It is important to note that the medicines created for humans are distinct from the chemicals produced for animals, which are “extremely concentrated, poisonous to people, and may cause severe damage,” according to a warning issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday. On Monday, the state’s poison control center reported that at least two individuals were sent to the hospital with possible ivermectin poisoning after swallowing the medication used for treating cattle diseases.

Interest in the medication is increasing as a result of the delta form of the coronavirus causing greater COVID-19 transmission rates and raising concerns among those who have been vaccinated about the possibility of getting sick. The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Friday after receiving several instances of people who were treated or admitted to hospitals after “self-medicating with ivermectin meant for horses.” “You are not a horse in any way. You are not a cow in any way. Seriously, however, you all. Put an end to it”, the agency sent out a tweet.

It is possible to use Ivermectin in tablet form to cure parasitic worms in humans. According to the Food and Medication Administration, a topical version of the drug is used to treat head lice and skin disorders such as rosacea. The drug ivermectin is available in several forms for the treatment of parasites among horses and cows and for the treatment of heartworm disease in dogs.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, an ivermectin overdose can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, an allergic reaction such as itching or hives, seizures, dizziness, problems with balance, coma, and even death. The FDA has been warning consumers about the potential dangers of the drug for months. In spite of the fact that it is not an antiviral medication, Ivermectin has been recommended as a possible treatment for COVID-19 during the current epidemic. Similarly, some advocated for the use of hydroxychloroquine, a medication authorized for the treatment of malaria, as a treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The FDA said that it had not evaluated any evidence to support the use of the medication to prevent COVID-19, but preliminary research is now being conducted in this area. A number of agricultural supply shops have labeled ivermectin goods as unfit for human consumption, while others have taken the product off the shelves to prevent consumers from using it. COVID-19 alerts are posted on the websites of companies such as Durvet, which manufactures ivermectin oral paste for horses as well as an external medicine for cattle and sheep. The warning states that the products are not safe or approved for human consumption or for treating COVID-19 and that they “could result in serious bodily injury or death.”

According to state epidemiologist Paul Byers, in a Friday warning, at least 70% of recent inquiries to the Mississippi Poison Control Center are related to the consumption of Ivermectinbought through animal supply stores. According to an ABC affiliate, an increasing number of calls have been received by the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix and the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center in Tucson about ivermectin exposure and human usage Phoenix region, Channel 15.

According to ABC News, which cited internal CDC statistics that the news outlet examined, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated distribution of the medication surged in July, and instances of poisoning climbed fivefold in the same month. In a warning issued by the FDA, the agency said that “there is a lot of misinformation out there, and you may have heard that it is safe to take high dosages of ivermectin.” “That is incorrect.”

