When a person is experiencing some kind of stress it is very obvious to look for natural ways to relieve stress.

While experiencing a period of stress once in a while is common in everyone’s life, chronic stress can severely affect the health of an individual.

Foods That Can Help In Stress Management

Chronic stress can give rise to other conditions like depression and hypertension.

However, there are some foods and beverages that have some significant stress-relieving properties.

Green tea powder:

Matcha powder is not only vibrant but is it quite popular among the health-conscious ones for its high concentration of L-theanine.

It is a non-protein amino acid compound and is capable of relieving stress.

Matcha is more beneficial for green tea compared to the other variants as it has grown in shade and that enhances the concentration of certain compounds like L-theanine.

Swiss chard:

Swiss chard is a leafy green and it is loaded with nutrients that have stress-fighting abilities.

1 cup of cooked Swiss chard, which accounts for 175 grams is equivalent to 365 of the daily recommended dietary intake of magnesium.

Magnesium is important in maintaining the stress level of the body and helps to avert the conditions like anxiety and panic attacks.

Sweet potatoes:

Sweet potatoes are rich in carbohydrates and that helps in lowering the level of cortisol in the body, the hormone associated with stress.

Sweet potatoes also contain other nutrients like vitamin C and potassium that are important in controlling stress.

Kimchi:

Kimchi is a fermented dish with napa cabbage and daikon radish. It has a high concentration of probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

Numerous studies have shown that the probiotic content of kimchi can help in maintaining good mental health and hence keep the symptoms of anxiety under control.

Artichokes:

Artichokes have a very high concentration of fiber and prebiotics that is essential for the probiotics in the intestine.

Artichokes also have a significant concentration of potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, and vitamin K, all that is essential to control the stress level under a threshold.

Organ meats:

Organ meats like the liver, heart, and kidney of animals like cows and chickens have a very good reserve of vitamin B.

Moreover, they have a good concentration of folate, riboflavin, B12, and B6, all the compounds known for their stress management properties.

Eggs:

Eggs are popularly referred to as the multivitamin of nature. A whole egg contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, which are important for the effective regulation of stress response in the body.

Eggs are naturally rich in choline, a compound known to improve and manage brain health thus promoting overall mental wellbeing and protection against stress.

Shellfish:

Shellfishes like oysters, mussels, and clams have a rich concentration of the amino acid taurine which is known to possess mood-boosting properties.

Taurine along with few other amino acids can produce dopamine that is associated with the regulation of stress response.

Moreover, it has been found in a number of studies that taurine also possesses some anti-depressant properties.

Fatty fishes:

Fishes high in fat content like salmon, herring, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D.

Both the compounds help to maintain brain health and a generally good mood.

They can also help in regulating the body’s coping mechanism with stress, furthermore low levels of vitamin D are associated with anxiety and depression.

Parsley:

Parsley is a herb that has a very high concentration of nutrients and antioxidants.

These antioxidants can neutralize the free radicals and check the oxidative stress in an individual.

Antioxidants are helpful in curing inflammation and prevent stress and anxiety.

The nutrients like carotenoids, flavonoids, and volatile oils are all known to be very good at managing stress.

The key takeaway:

The foods listed above are just some of the options that can help someone reduce stress.

Incorporating a balanced amount of these food items in a combination can not only help in managing stress but also maintain overall good health.