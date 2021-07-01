Dementia is a condition in which an individual’s intellectual performance which includes thinking, memorizing, understanding, and behavioral abilities has reached a point where it competes with their daily activities and interactions.

Understanding how drugs operate is incredibly beneficial, especially when responding to queries from patients or family members.

Due to their poor short-term memory, people with dementia frequently have difficulty taking medications, which means they may forget to take them or could have previously taken them and accidentally add an additional dose. The majority of the time, persons diagnosed with dementia are seen by nurses for this reason.

In-home nursing refers to a variety of services that are delivered in the patient’s home instead of in a hospital or care center. It may help an Alzheimer’s disease patient or another kind of dementia patient to remain in their own home.

According to a new study, patients with dementia who have had the same caregiver for every regular nursing home appointment will probably not be readmitted to the hospitals.

Though continuation of nursing home care may help all home care patients, it may also be especially important for dementia patients, according to research.

For Dementia Patients, Keeping The Same Nurse For All Home Health Care May Be Important

Getting treatment from the same nurse can help the patient and his/her family feel more at ease, reduce confusion and build trust.

After being released, several people with dementia eventually receive home care. Ma said, “Nursing staff plays a crucial role in delivering personal care.” “Because as people age and more individuals prefer to ‘self – manage,’ the need for home care for those with such illness situations is anticipated to soar.”

Dr. Ma and his co-workers evaluated and examined data from approximately twenty-four dementia patients who were discharged from the hospital and got home care. Approximately one out of every four patients were allowed to return to the treatment center.

Diseases, respiratory issues, and heart illness were the most important reasons for re-admittance to these centers.

The consistency of the nursing team caring for the patients varied greatly. Whilst 26 percent of the total people had the same nurse for all of their appointments, 8 percent of people had a unique nurse every time.

The study discovered that the number of hours a patient got a treatment every week of the month, the lesser their experience of care.

In a college news release, Ma stated that “it is difficult to establish permanency of treatment and care in the case of extra demand of care from patients.” After accounting for many other variables, the researchers found that patients undergoing high levels of nursing consistency were 30 percent in terms of 33 percent less probable to be hospitalized as compared to those who had a moderate or low level of staff consistency.

Home health care was provided to 5 million members in the US for the purpose of Medicare, in 2018, this included people with all forms of dementia.

These senior citizens frequently suffer from many chronic conditions, require numerous medicines, and require assistance with daily activities.

Warm communication, recognition of patients’ abilities, and acceptance of their distinctiveness can help them to feel welcomed and respected.