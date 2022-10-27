Death Of Patients: Former Nurse Charged With Murder Of Two People

A former nurse at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was charged with on account murder of two people. Johnathan Hayes has been booked on account of multiple murders, due to an insulin overdose which he administered to two patients of Atrium Hospital on January 5th and 22nd 2022. The victims were identified as 61year old Gwen Crawford and 62-year-old Vickie Lingerfelt. He was also charged with an attempt to murder 62-year-old Pamela Little by injecting near to lethal dose of Insulin in December last year.

An internal investigation at Atrium Health revealed that Hayes had administered a lethal dose of insulin killing one of the patients. The hospital reported the incident to the DA and also informed them about the probability of more such cases by Hayes. Following the incident, Hayes was terminated from job and later this Tuesday he was arrested on account of all these charges.

What’s The State Of The Investigation?

An investigation was started by the DA’s office and Winston -Salem Police Department. According to District Attorney Jim O’Neill, a lot of evidence came to the light during the investigation period that points to the fact that Hayes was a rogue nurse acting on his own. Due to the nature of his actions and the frequency of the deaths, Johnathan Hayes has been booked under attempted murder and murder other than “involuntary manslaughter”.

O’ Neill had led the investigation and he stated that it is upsetting to see that in most of these cases, the victims are vulnerable individuals. He also reassured that anyone from the community can seek treatment at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center or any such medical facility in Forsyth County.

O’Neill stated that since such serious charges have come out against Johnathan Hayes, he will no longer be referred to as a “nurse” but only as a defendant in this case. Dennis Potter, Vice-President of Marketing, Communications, and Media at Atrium Health said that the officials of Atrium Health had reached out to the victims’ families as soon as they came to know about the incident.

They have offered their apology and support for the families regarding the unfortunate events. She also stated that the moment the management noticed a deviation from the advised health protocols, the employee was removed from his duties and terminated at the earliest.

Potter also assured that the Atrium Health management has completely investigated the safety protocols and made sure that such incidents don’t repeat in the future.

Johnathan Hayes has worked at the Wake Forest Hospital during different times in the last 15 years and he has even been nominated as a nurse of distinction in the special section run by the Winston-Salem Journal, News & Record, and N.C.Nurses Association. Misty Hayes, wife of Johnathan Hayes, while submitting the nomination mentioned that Hayes used to go that extra mile to take care of his patients and he would even sing to them to make them comfortable. Hayes has also served during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the Johnathan Hayes incident, another nurse named Anthony Shook at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital had been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Peggy Lou Epley.

Shook was responsible for not giving the victim vital Blood Pressure medication through intravenous solutions that he prepared on the morning she passed away. This infamous incident happened in 1988 and Shook was sent to prison for 23 years.

The Winston-Salem PD has set up an official helpline for those who believe they or someone they know has been affected by Johnathan Hayes. The helpline number is (336)757- 0357 working from Monday to Friday 8 a.m to 5 p.m.