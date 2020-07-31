Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies After Battle With Covid-19

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died after a battle with COVID-19, the news was confirmed according to posts on his Twitter account and on his website. Dan Calabrese, the editor of Cain’s website has written “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away, “Herman was 74. Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer.”

At the beginning of July after developing coronavirus symptoms former Godfather’s Pizza CEO, who also served as the co-chair of Black Voices for Trump. Also, he attended President Donald Trump’s controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the end of June, but he did not wear a mask. This was confirmed by his posted picture of himself and other attendees in close proximity and without wearing masks.

Staffers and Secret Services employees who have attended the Trump campaign tested positive for COVID-19 before the rally and self-quarantined. And the Local health officials had called for the event’s cancellation out of fears it could become a “super-spreader” event also head of the Tulsa Health Department later acknowledged the rally and surrounding protests had likely contributed to a surge in cases in Tulsa.

Former Cain aide Ellen Carmichael, who had served as the communications director for Cain’s campaign, tweeted her condolences, calling him a “giant of a person.” The Black Voices for Trump coalition, in which Cain served as co-chair, released a statement, saying, “Herman was an icon and a personification of the American Dream.”

“We were honored to consider him part of our Trump family and a key advisor to the Black Voices for Trump coalition. We mourn as one nation today for him,” the statement said.

In the year of 1994, he first ventured into national politics when he publicly challenged President Bill Clinton a Democrat, on his proposal to force employers to buy health insurance for their employees. “For many, many businesses like mine, the cost of your plan is simply a cost that will cause us to eliminate jobs,” Cain told Clinton. “What will I tell those people whose jobs I will have to eliminate?”

And in the year from 1992 to 1996 Cain served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, IN 2004 he ran for U.S. Senate as a Republican after moving back to his native Georgia. He is the one who worked first for Coca-Cola, became a vice president with Pillsbury, then was appointed to run its struggling Burger King unit in the Philadelphia area.

“We campaigned against each other in a presidential contest but it was fun being with him,” Romney said. “He’s a guy who made a real mark on American life and I note that when he reaches St. Peter’s Gate I expect the first words to come out of his mouth will be ‘nine nine nine.’ ”