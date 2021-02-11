The recent updates from the Republican leaders who oppose the former president Donald Trump show that a new anti-Trump political party is being created by them.

The plan came after discussions made by dozens of former Republican officials. These men have a view that the party cannot tolerate Trump and his attempt to undermine the democracy of the country.

Former Republicans Plans For New Anti-Trump Party

A few Republicans said that there has been a discussion going on between the anti-Trump leaders and they plan to form a center-right breakaway party, according to a report from Reuters.

According to the people involved in the discussion, it initially exchanged views on different aspects. The discussion moved on with former elected Republicans, the Republican officials formerly associated with Ronald Reagan’s administration as well as that of others including George W H Bush, George W Bush, and Trump. The former Republican ambassadors and Republican strategies were also subjected to the discussion.

Last Friday, a conference of around 125 people was held through Zoom calls. The purpose of which was to discuss the breakaway group, that would run on principled conservatism which included sticking to the Constitution and the rule of law.

The people said that the idea of creating a new party would run candidates of certain races and also endorse other center-right candidates, be they Republicans, Democrats, or Independents.

The chief policy director for the House Republican Conference, Evan McMullin said that he was the co-host of the Zoom conference in which the ex-officials were concerned about the grip that Trump has on Republicans as well as the anti-immigrant turn taken by the party. McMullin left the Republican party during the presidential election back in 2016.

According to three others who were involved in the discussion, during the Zoom call, the participants also had a word on creating a potential splinter party, but they were asked not to identify it.

People who attended the zoom call include John Mitnick, the general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security Department Trump; Charlie Dent, former Republican Congressman; Elizabeth Neuman, deputy chief of staff in the Homeland Security Department under Trump; and Miles Taylor, another former Trump homeland security official.

Apart from the plan to create a new anti-Trump party, the Zomm call also discussed matters on the wide intraparty lift over the false claims of Trump on presidential election fraud as well as the Capitol riot held on Jan. 6.

During the Zoom call, most of the Republicans remained loyal to their former president whereas others demanded a new direction of the party.

According to the participants, they were completely dismayed by the fact that the Congress presently consists of more than half of its members as Republicans, holding 8 positions in the Senate and 139 representatives in the House.