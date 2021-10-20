Colin Powell 84, the former Secretary of State even after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus had been infected. This is mostly due to his high age and because of other medications used for fighting off cancer.

This shows that many Americans are still at risk even though they have taken the vaccine as any underlying chronic disease or the medication might lower the immunization of the covid 19 virus.

Former Secretary Colin Powell Succumbs To Covid 19 Virus

Powel was a 4-star general who later went on to become the first Black Secretary of State passed away on Monday due to the covid 19 virus.

It has been found that there were many complications to his health as he was taking other medicines as well for fighting off his blood cancer which weakened his immunity. Powell was also the head of Joint Chiefs of Staff in the US.

Experts say that covid 19 vaccines are highly effective in keeping people away from hospitals and deaths and people who are not vaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from the virus once infected.

However, it is to be noted that getting vaccination doesn’t mean you are safe if you don’t follow the laid out protocols.

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan from New York states that a greater number of people getting vaccinated means the less the virus will spread and a smaller number of infections.

This will help the health care officials and doctors to take a breather since 2020. It has also been found that people with weak immune systems or some underlying condition won’t get the same protection that other people get.

People who are taking cancer treatments have found that roughly 45% of patients in the body would develop a protective environment against the vaccine which makes it ineffective for them.

Another major thing to consider is the age factor. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that people of high age are seeing less effectiveness from the vaccine and since they were given the dose earlier the immunity is waning off.

Moderna and Pfizer booster shots have been approved by the FDA for all people above the age of 65 after 6 months of their 2nd vaccination. Booster shots are also available for people who have a chronic disease and the vaccine’s immunity is weakened due to it. It has not yet been revealed if Powell had taken the booster shot before his death and no comment on it has been made.

Kathy Giusti who is the founder of Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation said that cancer patients apart from getting vaccination should also stick to social distancing and the use of masks at all times when they are out in public. It is also advisable to avoid large groups within the house as cancer patients have weak immunity as compared to other normal people.

Following Moderna and Pfizer`s booster shots approval, Johnson & Johnson has also made their booster shots and is awaiting review from FDA. The US is seeing a decline in the covid cases lately after a period of 2 months. Hospitalization has lowered along with the death rate as more and more people are getting vaccinated.

Biden administration said that they have put out more vaccination drives and tents at remote places as well so that people don’t have to travel long distances for getting vaccinated. However, the government has strictly warned that the use of masks should be followed every time people are outside as social distancing and masks are one of the best ways to stop the transmission of the virus from one person to another.