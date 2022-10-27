Former US Defence Secretary Ash Carter Passed Away At Age 68

Ash Carter, the 25th US Defense Secretary, who served under the Obama leadership died at 68 suffering from a major cardiac event on Monday. He served as Defense Secretary from 2015 to 2017 under the Obama administration.

US President and former Vice-President Joe Biden remembered him as a man of high integrity and also a man who devoted his life to public service. Biden also spoke of instances when Carter used to go visit wounded servicemen at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during weekends. He kept these meetings out of publicity and this was a marker of his strong integrity and moral principle.

More About Ash Carter

Carter was also known to be a powerful military strategist, weapons expert, and academician who is widely famous for revoking a ban on transgenders applying for military service. Biden also complimented his intellect, technological know-how, and military readiness that he put to use to serve the US military service and its army.

He believed in leading by example and this made his policies stand out. In 2016, he increased the paid maternity leave to 12 weeks and opened up all roles in the military to women. During the transgender policy announcement, Carter made his stand clear that any able US citizen should be given the chance to serve in the US military.

The only criteria to decide should be based on their qualification and nothing else. Barack Obama, the former US President also put out a condolence statement mourning the passing of Carter. He said that Carter’s contribution was immense in his efforts to keep America and the world safe and that he would always be remembered as a true American leader.

Obama in his statement remembers Carter to be a “brilliant physicist” and “a keen student of history”. Ash Carter was also part of a core team that had the humongous task of dismantling weapons of mass destruction across the globe. Ash Carter inspired everyone to think beyond their limitations and to always look for fresh ideas, practices, and technical knowledge.

From 1990 to 1993, Carter was part of the editorial board of the International Security Journal. From 1993 to 1996, Carter served as assistant secretary of defense for International Security Policy under President Bill Clinton where he was part of the Nunn-Lugar program which oversaw the removal of nuclear weapons from Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

He was in charge of delivering 6500 ambush-protected vehicles to Afghanistan that helped save a lot of US army lives and instilled confidence in them. Ash Carter was also responsible for nuclear weapons policy and strategic affairs. For two years, he worked as a deputy to the former Defense Secretary William.J.Perry on the 1999 North Korea Policy Review formulated under the Bill Clinton government.

He was a brilliant academician with an impressive track record of teaching in universities like Harvard and Oxford. After his service in the US Department of Defense, he used to give lectures on international affairs to students and also led the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at John F.Kennedy School of Government under Harvard University.

Before taking up the role of the Defense secretary, Carter served as deputy secretary of defense and under-secretary of defense for acquisition, technology, and logistics. He had also worked in several academia, and private companies and held major positions in Markle Foundation, Global Technology Partners, and Goldman Sachs.

Ash Carter is a three-time recipient of the Distinguished Public Service Medal which is considered the highest civilian award of the US Department of Defense. He was also awarded the Defense Intelligence Medal by the Defense Intelligence Agency for his contributions to US Defense Intelligence.