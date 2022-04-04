Fred Smith Biography, Early Life, Career, Age, Net Worth, Children

The real name of this entrepreneur and FedEx founder is Frederick Wallace Smith. His friends and relatives have given him the nickname Fred Smith. According to his birth certificate, he was born in the United States. Marks, Mississippi, is the name of his hometown.

On June 1, 2021, he became executive chairman instead of Ceo. He is known to be the world’s most successful transportation entrepreneur.

Things To Know About Fred Smith’s Age, Net Worth, Career!

He was born in Marks, Mississippi, and the Dixie Greyhound Lines was renamed after The Greyhound Corporation purchased a controlling position in the company in 1931.

His father died when he was just four years old, and moreover, he was brought up by his mother and uncles during that time. Smith was paralyzed as a youngster owing to a bone infection, but by the age of 10, he had regained his health.

Fred Smith’s early life:

He attended Memphis Presbyterian Day School for elementary school and completed his high school at Memphis University School, and he was an amateur pilot as a child.

In 1962, Smith enrolled at Yale University. He received a “C” on a paper he wrote for a Yale economics class. Smith was also a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon (D) fraternity and the Skull & Bones secret organization, serving as its president for a period.

In 1966, he completed his economic bachelor’s degree. Smith was also friends with future United States Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry, with whom he had an interest in aviation and flew together.

Fred Smith’s marine work:

After his college life, he joined the Marine corps and served for three years in OV-10, in the position of platoon leader and also as the forward air controller. He served in Vietnam for two tours and was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts before being honorably discharged with the rank of captain in 1969

Fred Smith’s business:

FedEx was founded by Smith and is based on a shipment-based idea. All of the representative banks’ representatives were transported to the central place to exchange goods, and one clearinghouse was located in the middle of them.

In the early days of FedEx, Smith had to go to great lengths to keep the company afloat. After a crucial business loan was refused, he took the company’s last $5,000 to Las Vegas and won $27,000 playing blackjack to cover the company’s $24,000 fuel bill.

Fred Smith’s age:

Smith was born in the United States on August 11th, 1944, in Marks, Mississippi. Every year on August 11th, he celebrates his birthday.

Fred Smith’s children:

Windland Smith Rice, a photographer, and Arthur Smith, a football coach, are among Smith’s ten children.

Fred Smith’s net worth:

Smith is the founder, chairman, president, and CEO of FedEx, and his estimated net worth for 2019–2020 is $5.4 billion. As the creator, chairman, president, and CEO of FedEx, he has amassed considerable riches.