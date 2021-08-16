As the country deals with an outbreak of infections linked to the highly contagious delta variant of the disease, Sky Bridge’s Anthony Scaramucci called on corporate America to show “real leadership” on Covid vaccinations.

There is a public safety issue as well as a freedom issue. Scaramucci said on “Squawk Box”, that he has the right to move my arm, but he doesn’t have the right to stop short of hitting someone in the face. This is a freedom issue that is relevant to everyone. There is no decrease in freedom as a result of vaccinations, he added.

“This is A Freedom Issue That Affects Everyone,” Says Scaramucci

The Wall Street veteran has implemented a new rule at his investment firm that stipulates that its employees must get vaccinated before returning to work, a move he says has been criticized. However, he said that he was indifferent to it.

Founder and managing partner Anthony Scaramucci said on Friday he has mandated Covid shots in the office of his hedge fund. As well as calling on all Americans eligible for vaccinations, he also urged them to get vaccinated.

Those comments from Scaramucci come at a crucial point in the coronavirus epidemic, which has led to an increase in the number of new infections linked to the highly transmissible delta variant and drive-by public health officials to combat vaccine hesitancy and opposition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 49% of the United States population has been completely vaccinated, and 56.4% have had at least one dose of vaccine. There are two doses of vaccines required by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, which are the most popular in the country. It takes one shot to receive the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. There are only 3 U.S. emergency medications approved for emergency use.

The vaccination rate has slowed considerably since mid-April when the average daily dose of vaccines was over 3.4 million for seven consecutive days. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that just under 450,000 doses were administered each week as of July 17.

There were sharp divisions over-vaccination mandates in the United States according to a CNBC poll conducted in late July. Some large corporations, including United Airlines, Walmart, and meatpacker Tyson Foods, have implemented strict vaccination policies for some or all of their employees.

Scaramucci said: Currently, the United States is engaged in an ideological struggle that isn’t based on scientific evidence. The decision is not based on safety or health. Leading this effort requires real leadership. To protect the health and safety of people around us, we also need leadership in corporate and governmental sectors to explain that just as your children have immunization records at school.

Since early July, U.S. vaccination rates have been trending up, especially in states like Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama that were hard-hit by the delta variant. Vaccinations rolled out through the spring, which led to a dramatic decline in Coronavirus cases.

A majority of all Americans eligible to receive the Covid vaccine – those over the age of 12 – are fully immunized, while a majority of 69.2% have received at least one shot, reports CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

In an interview with Politico, Scaramucci explained that even though there is a large body of evidence demonstrating that Covid vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from the disease, some Americans have lost trust in institutions and are wary of the vaccines.

Vaccines are a big deal for those people, so we have to bring that comfort back to them, he said. Nonetheless, he added that it is safer to get vaccinated. God forbid, why would anyone leave their family struggling during a hospitalization? It is something he strongly believes in, he added.